Births 11/15/20

Radu

Son to John and Monica Radu of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:39 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Name, Tyce Aaron. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Radu is the daughter of Deb Bixby and Joe Bixby of Geneva, Nebraska. She is a professor at Southeast Missouri State University. Radu is the son of Nikki Crush and Robbie Crush of Roanoke, Virginia. He is the manager of Petco.

Long

Son to Jonathan and Shauna Long of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:44 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Name, Lachlan Daniel. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Long is the daughter of Steve and Sherry Hoernig of Benton, Missouri; Sarah Allred of Basehor, Kansas, and John and Jana Rizzo of Kansas City, Missouri. She works for Grace United Methodist Church. Long is the son of Dennis and Marlene Long of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Schaefer's Electrical Enclosures.

Walker

Son to Ashton and Macie Walker of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 8:03 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Name, Kohen Reed. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Walker is the daughter of Jill Baker of Scott City and the late Terry Baker. Walker is the son of Robin Walker and Joe Walker of Benton, Missouri. He works at Havco Wood Products.