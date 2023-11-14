Births 11/14/23

Metelski

Daughter to Adam and Ashley Metelski of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Name, Cecelia Grace. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Metelski is the daughter of Eugene "Geno" Duerst and Linda Duerst of St. Louis. She works for the Missouri Department of Transportation. Metelski is the son of Elena Saggio of Farmington, Missouri. He is employed by BioKyowa.

Smart

Son to Justin "The Juice" and Mandy Smart of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:54 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Name, Dean Patrick. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Second son.

Johnson

Son to Greg and Yazzmin Johnson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:08 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. Name, Nehemiah. Weight, 5 pounds. First child. Mrs. Johnson is the daughter of Janice Smalley of St. Louis. She is employed by Big Brothers Big Sisters. Johnson is the son of Angela Chrisp of Kennett, Missouri. He works for Lighthouse United.

Glastetter

Daughter to Ryan and Emily Glastetter of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:48 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. Name, Briar Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 5.6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Glastetter works for SoutheastHEALTH. Glastetter is employed by the U.S. Postal Service.