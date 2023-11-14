Births 11/14/23

Daughter to Adam and Ashley Metelski of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Name, Cecelia Grace. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Metelski is the daughter of Eugene "Geno" Duerst and Linda Duerst of St. Louis. She works for the Missouri Department of Transportation. Metelski is the son of Elena Saggio of Farmington, Missouri. He is employed by BioKyowa.
Son to Justin "The Juice" and Mandy Smart of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:54 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Name, Dean Patrick. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Second son.
Son to Greg and Yazzmin Johnson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:08 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. Name, Nehemiah. Weight, 5 pounds. First child. Mrs. Johnson is the daughter of Janice Smalley of St. Louis. She is employed by Big Brothers Big Sisters. Johnson is the son of Angela Chrisp of Kennett, Missouri. He works for Lighthouse United.
Daughter to Ryan and Emily Glastetter of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:48 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. Name, Briar Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 5.6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Glastetter works for SoutheastHEALTH. Glastetter is employed by the U.S. Postal Service.
Son to Aaron and Casey Shell of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Name, Xander Creed. Weight, 5 pounds, 8 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Shell is the daughter of Kathy Jobe of Cape Girardeau and the late Greg Jobe. She is employed by Gibson Center for Behavioral Change. Shell is the son of Kim Shell of Cape Girardeau and Ron Shell of Chaffee, Missouri. He works for A&K Specialty Contractors.
Son to Brady Coleman and Julia Williams of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:51 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Name, Cooper Graham. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child.
Son to Mykael Medley and Kaye-Lee Arnett of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:58 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Name, Scarlett Marylinn. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Arnett is the daughter of Lacey Caselman of Columbia, Missouri, and the late Jeremy Arnett. Medley is the son of Tedra Medley and Todd Allen of Cape Girardeau. He works for Pro Pack.
Son to Russell and Kellie Sinclair of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:48 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Name, Jude Alan Glen. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Sinclair is the daughter of Mary Pat King of Jackson. She works for Regions Bank. Sinclair is the son of Joyce Sinclair of Murphysboro, Illinois. He is employed by Aire Solutions.
Son to Sarah Reilly and Jacklyn Allen of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:16 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Name, James Patrick. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Allen is the daughter of Amanda Greenhill and Bill Rehak of Cape Girardeau and James Allen and Barbara Allen of Farmville, North Carolina. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Reilly is the daughter of Cheryl Reilly and Michael Reilly of Mount Carmel, Illinois. She is employed by Shelter Insurance.
