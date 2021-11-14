Births 11/14/21

Rogers

Daughter to Tyler Michael and Alexis Brooke Rogers of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:43 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Name, Emersyn Jo Michelle. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Mrs. Rogers is the former Alexis Whitmore, daughter of Sandy Robison of Chaffee, Missouri, and Jarreh Whitmore of Oran. Rogers is the son of Dawn Rogers of McClure, Illinois, and Kevin Rogers of Raymore, Missouri. He is a carpenter.

Petty

Daughter to Christopher DeWayne Petty and Elayne Marie Payne of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Name, Nova Genell Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Payne is the daughter of James and LaShelle Law of De Soto, Missouri. She is an employment specialist with Express Employment Professionals. Petty is an arborist at Cabral's Tree Service.

Cochran

Daughter to Bruce Allen Cochran and Rebecca Ann McGuire of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:56 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Name, Chloe Ann. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. McGuire is the daughter of Thomas McGuire and Rose McGuire of Sikeston. She is a certified medical assistant with Arbors of Westridge. Cochran is the son of Kelly Sanders of Sikeston and Michael Cochran of Dexter, Missouri. He is a stay-at-home dad.

Rouse

Son to Clay Thomas and Erica Lynn Rouse of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:05 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Name, Jack Thomas. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Rouse is the former Erica Scholl, daughter of Terry and Kara Scholl of Jackson. She is a nurse practitioner at Saint Francis Medical Center. Rouse is the son of Mike and Lisa Rouse of Jackson. He works in sales at Auto Trim Design.

Robinson

Daughter to Nick Robinson and Sheila Shy of Delta, Southeast Hospital, 3:06 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Name, Sheila Nicole. Weight, 7 pounds. Eleventh child, seventh daughter. Shy is the daughter of Claudette Radford of Chaffee, Missouri, and Kelvin Bevell of Brinkley, Arkansas. Robinson is the son of Theresa Robinson and Charles Robinson of Chaffee.

Bohnsack

Son to John Frederick and Abby Rose Bohnsack of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Name, Oliver Joseph. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bohnsack is the former Abby Landewee, daughter of Brad and Rene Landewee of Leopold. She is a pharmacist at Walgreens. Bohnsack is the son of Joe and Patty Bohnsack of Leopold. He works for Crader Distributing Co.

Crabtree

Daughter to Caleb Matthew and Megan Alanna Crabtree of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Name, Sadie Josephine. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Crabtree is the former Megan Keller. She is owner of Shop Juni LLC. Crabtree is the son of Lyn and Paula Crabtree of Anna. He is business manager for MPG.

Sindle

Daughter to Justin Michael and Amber Marie Sindle of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Name, Bridget Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Sindle is the former Amber Burnham, daughter of Sharon and Harold Weisbrod Jr. of Perryville, Missouri. She is a social services specialist II for the State of Missouri. Sindle is the son of Vanetta Sindle of Sikeston and the late Steven Sindle. He works in materials management at Missouri Delta Medical Center.

Smith

Son to Justin David Smith and Emily Marie Hiatt of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:54 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Name, Dominic Hayes. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Second son. Hiatt is the daughter of Randy Hiatt and Melissa Hiatt of Scott City. Smith is the son of Matt Smith of Anna, Illinois. Hiatt and Smith are both employed by McDonald's.