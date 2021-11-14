All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsNovember 13, 2021

Births 11/14/21

Daughter to Tyler Michael and Alexis Brooke Rogers of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:43 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Name, Emersyn Jo Michelle. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Mrs. Rogers is the former Alexis Whitmore, daughter of Sandy Robison of Chaffee, Missouri, and Jarreh Whitmore of Oran. Rogers is the son of Dawn Rogers of McClure, Illinois, and Kevin Rogers of Raymore, Missouri. He is a carpenter...

Rogers

Daughter to Tyler Michael and Alexis Brooke Rogers of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:43 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Name, Emersyn Jo Michelle. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Mrs. Rogers is the former Alexis Whitmore, daughter of Sandy Robison of Chaffee, Missouri, and Jarreh Whitmore of Oran. Rogers is the son of Dawn Rogers of McClure, Illinois, and Kevin Rogers of Raymore, Missouri. He is a carpenter.

Petty

Daughter to Christopher DeWayne Petty and Elayne Marie Payne of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Name, Nova Genell Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Payne is the daughter of James and LaShelle Law of De Soto, Missouri. She is an employment specialist with Express Employment Professionals. Petty is an arborist at Cabral's Tree Service.

Cochran

Daughter to Bruce Allen Cochran and Rebecca Ann McGuire of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:56 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Name, Chloe Ann. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. McGuire is the daughter of Thomas McGuire and Rose McGuire of Sikeston. She is a certified medical assistant with Arbors of Westridge. Cochran is the son of Kelly Sanders of Sikeston and Michael Cochran of Dexter, Missouri. He is a stay-at-home dad.

Rouse

Son to Clay Thomas and Erica Lynn Rouse of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:05 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Name, Jack Thomas. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Rouse is the former Erica Scholl, daughter of Terry and Kara Scholl of Jackson. She is a nurse practitioner at Saint Francis Medical Center. Rouse is the son of Mike and Lisa Rouse of Jackson. He works in sales at Auto Trim Design.

Robinson

Daughter to Nick Robinson and Sheila Shy of Delta, Southeast Hospital, 3:06 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Name, Sheila Nicole. Weight, 7 pounds. Eleventh child, seventh daughter. Shy is the daughter of Claudette Radford of Chaffee, Missouri, and Kelvin Bevell of Brinkley, Arkansas. Robinson is the son of Theresa Robinson and Charles Robinson of Chaffee.

Bohnsack

Son to John Frederick and Abby Rose Bohnsack of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Name, Oliver Joseph. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bohnsack is the former Abby Landewee, daughter of Brad and Rene Landewee of Leopold. She is a pharmacist at Walgreens. Bohnsack is the son of Joe and Patty Bohnsack of Leopold. He works for Crader Distributing Co.

Crabtree

Daughter to Caleb Matthew and Megan Alanna Crabtree of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Name, Sadie Josephine. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Crabtree is the former Megan Keller. She is owner of Shop Juni LLC. Crabtree is the son of Lyn and Paula Crabtree of Anna. He is business manager for MPG.

Sindle

Daughter to Justin Michael and Amber Marie Sindle of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Name, Bridget Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Sindle is the former Amber Burnham, daughter of Sharon and Harold Weisbrod Jr. of Perryville, Missouri. She is a social services specialist II for the State of Missouri. Sindle is the son of Vanetta Sindle of Sikeston and the late Steven Sindle. He works in materials management at Missouri Delta Medical Center.

Smith

Son to Justin David Smith and Emily Marie Hiatt of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:54 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Name, Dominic Hayes. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Second son. Hiatt is the daughter of Randy Hiatt and Melissa Hiatt of Scott City. Smith is the son of Matt Smith of Anna, Illinois. Hiatt and Smith are both employed by McDonald's.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Clark

Son to Jack Clark and Jada Guzman of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:19 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Name, Aurelius Divine. Weight, 4 pounds. First child. Guzman is the daughter of Beverly Guzman and Ray Guzman of Oak Ridge. Clark is the son of Kimberly Reimann of Debrecen, Hungary, and Aaron Clark of Whitewater.

McDaniel

Daughter to Nathan McDaniel and Lesa Matthews of New Madrid, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:49 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Name, Serena Carol. Weight, 7 pounds, 6.5 ounces. Third daughter. Matthews is the daughter of Amanda Pipkin of New Madrid. McDaniel is the son of Rodney Croney of Blodgett, Missouri, and Kelley McDaniel of Cape Girardeau.

Hengst

Daughter to Derrick and Brooke Hengst of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:32 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Name, Katelyn Jo. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hengst is the former Brooke Sander, daughter of Kelly and Cheryl Rogers of Lowndes, Missouri, and the late Randy Sander of Marquand, Missouri. She is employed by Southeast Missouri State University. Hengst is the son or Rick Hengst of Cape Girardeau and Rick and Deborah Morgan of Jackson. He works for Hengst Transport LLC.

Perdue

Son to Marchellu and Sommer Shardae Perdue of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:13 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Name, Marchellu Jr. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth child, first son. Mrs. Perdue is the former Sommer McCauley, daughter of JoAnn and LeRoy McCauley of Cape Girardeau. Perdue is the son of Eula Perdue of Greenville, Georgia. He is employed by Quality Wood Flooring.

Fuwell

Daughter to Andrew Tyler and Courtney Danielle Fuwell of Puxico, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:37 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Name, Oaklynn Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Fuwell is the former Courtney Baker, daughter of Scott Baker of Jackson and Candy Prater. Fulwell is the son of Kim Fulwell and Randy Fulwell of Puxico, Missouri.

DeMolle

Son to Charles Daniel DeMolle and Tiffany Morgan McGill of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:46 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Name, Saint Kingston. Weight, 7 pounds. Fifth child, third son. McGill is the daughter of Kathleen McGill of Cape Girardeau and Patrick McGill of Jackson. DeMolle is the son of Danita LaFrance of Memphis, Tennessee, and Melvin Powers of New Orleans. He works for Express Employment Professionals.

Williams

Son to Mathis Sentell Williams and Barbie Marie Dey of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:48 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Name, Jett Hunter. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Dey is the daughter of Della Dey of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Door Dash. Williams is the son of Sandra Williams of Sikeston, Missouri. He works for Fazoli's and Tipton Linen.

Powell

Son to Clayton M. and Cassandra L. Powell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:40 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Name, Desmond Jack. Weight, 10 pounds, 4 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Powell is the former Cassandra Bollinger, daughter of Jeff and Avis Bollinger of Burfordville. She is a stay-at-home mom. Powell is the son of Tony and Cindy Powell of Sikeston, Missouri. He is an electrical engineer with Associated Electric Cooperative Inc.

Robinson

Son to Catrionna Lakiel Robinson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:17 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Name, Naveen James Emmanuel. Weight, 5 pounds, 10.1 ounces. First child. Robinson is the daughter of Tiffaney Robinson of Cape Girardeau and Colenoraille Robinson of South Dakota. She works at McDonald's.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
BirthsOct. 5
Birth 10-5-24
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge mainte...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy