Births 11/14/18

Carlton

Daughter to Corbin Grant and Shaylin Mariah Carlton of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:03 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Name, Saundra June. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Carlton is the former Shaylin Goins, daughter of Candi and Gary Goins of Cobden, Illinois. She is a teacher at Century High School. Carlton is the son of Vonda and Don Carlton of Goreville, Illinois. He is an engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation.

McClelland

Daughter to Joshua Millard and Laurel Fullmer McClelland of Zalma, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:36 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Name, Kinley June. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. McClelland is the former Laurel Martin, daughter of Vic Martin and Kathy Fullmer of Puxico, Missouri. She is employed by Heartland Asphalt Materials. McClelland is the son of Robert McClelland of Houston. He works for Erb Equipment Co.

Foster

Daughter to Emma Foster of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Name, Jewel Jean. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Foster is the daughter of Charles and Lois Foster of Chelsea, Iowa.