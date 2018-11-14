Births 11/14/18

Daughter to Corbin Grant and Shaylin Mariah Carlton of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:03 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Name, Saundra June. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Carlton is the former Shaylin Goins, daughter of Candi and Gary Goins of Cobden, Illinois. She is a teacher at Century High School. Carlton is the son of Vonda and Don Carlton of Goreville, Illinois. He is an engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Daughter to Joshua Millard and Laurel Fullmer McClelland of Zalma, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:36 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Name, Kinley June. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. McClelland is the former Laurel Martin, daughter of Vic Martin and Kathy Fullmer of Puxico, Missouri. She is employed by Heartland Asphalt Materials. McClelland is the son of Robert McClelland of Houston. He works for Erb Equipment Co.
Daughter to Emma Foster of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Name, Jewel Jean. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Foster is the daughter of Charles and Lois Foster of Chelsea, Iowa.
Daughter to Tim White and Katelyn Slattery of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:32 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Name, Rowyn James. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Slattery is the daughter of Melody Slattery and Dan Slattery of O'Fallon, Missouri. She is employed by US Bank. White is the son of Bonnie White and Bob White of Cape Girardeau. He works for Farmers Insurance.
Daughter to Chance and Emily Lantz of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:43 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Name, Lainey Christine. Weight, 9 pounds. Second daughter. Mrs. Lantz is the daughter of Andrea Strop and David Strop of Cape Girardeau. Lantz is the son of Vicki Lantz of Cape Girardeau and Todd Lantz of South Dakota. Mr. and Mrs. Lantz are both employed by Lantz Exotics and Animal Rentals.
Son to Kevin and Alexis Hess of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:54 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Name, Liam Oakley. Weight, 7 pounds, 3.5 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Hess is the daughter of Ryan and Pam Rhodes of Jackson. She is employed by Fringe Hair Salon. Hess is the son of Bobby and Misty Hess of Jackson and Billy and Sarah Grebing of Wittenberg, Missouri. He works for Select Plastics.
