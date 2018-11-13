Births 11/13/18

Son to William Paul and Jessica James Phillips of Bloomfield, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:16 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Name, Owen Carter. Weight, 5 pounds, 8 ounces. Sixth child, second son. Mrs. Phillips is the former Jessica Hays, daughter of Robert Hays of Zalma, Missouri, and Juanita Hays of Bloomfield. Phillips is the son of Gary Phillips of Advance, Missouri, and Debra Phillips of Sikeston, Missouri. He is a first mate with Ingram Barge.
Daughter to Hunter Douglas Shoemaker and Reanna Shelby Coomer of Delta, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:03 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Name, Finlee Sue. Weight, 3 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Coomer is the daughter of Billy Coomer and Jennie Coomer of Advance, Missouri. She works at Applebee's. Shoemaker is the son of Carolyn Shoemaker and Kenneth Shoemaker of Advance.
Son to Charles D. and Laura A. Collier III of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Name, Wyatt Lester. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Collier is employed by Angelbeck Lumber.
Daughter to Christopher Paul and Jennifer Sue Besand of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:49 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Name, Audrey LeeAnn. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Besand is the former Jennifer Hoehn, daughter of Charlie and Sue Hoehn of Perryville. She is a registered dietitian at Saint Francis Medical Center. Besand is the son of Paul and Lisa Besand of Perryville. He is self-employed at Besand Ag Repair.
Daughter to Zachary Lee Rendleman and Katelynn Nicole Chamness of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Name, Reece Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Chamness is the daughter of Cindy and Tim Chamness of Anna. She is a mental health technician with Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center. Rendleman is the son of Gwen Edwards of Cape Girardeau.
Son to David Anthony Salinas and Angela Isibel Wonnell of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:58 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Name, Kyrin Kane. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Fifth son. Wonnell is the former Angela Argueta, daughter of Lynda Argueta and Armando Argueta of Ottawa, Illinois. Salinas is the son of Mary Salinas and John Salinas of Jackson, Tennessee. He works for Manac Trailers.
Son to Brandon Keith and Becca Moore of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:44 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Name, Wyatt Alexander. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Moore is the former Becca Woolum, daughter of Tuck Woolum and Martha Woolum of Pineville, Kentucky. Moore is the son of Keith Moore and Michelle Moore of Henderson, Kentucky. He is pastor of First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge.
Daughter to Ethan Lee and Courtnee Marie Hovis of Fredericktown, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:27 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Name, Elayna Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hovis is the former Courtnee White, daughter of Kevin and Rebecca White of Fredericktown. She works at the Farmington, Missouri, Walmart. Hovis is the son of Terry and Lisa Hovis of Marquand, Missouri. He is employed at the Farmington Correctional Center.
Son to Anthony Dwayne Green and Ann Marie Haight of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:57 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Name, Atreus Eli-Anthony. Weight, 9 pounds. Second son. Haight is the daughter of Shelli Luvell Haight of Cape Girardeau and Leo Robert Haight of Chaffee, Missouri. She is the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau banquet manager. Green is the son of Stacey Earlene Green of Cape Girardeau and Anthony Dwayne Green Sr. of Sikeston, Missouri. He is on the support staff of Covenant Care Aide.
Son to Michael Scott and Cecilia Lynn Cain of Altenburg, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:32 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Name, Connor Michael. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cain is the former Cecilia Walker, daughter of Jeffiery and Celine Walker of Morrisonville, Illinois. She is employed by Delta Companies Inc. Cain is the son of Sharon Cain of Scott City. He works for Roland Machinery Co.
Son to Cody Austin and Kayli Lynn Naramore of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:27 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Name, Lance Oran. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Naramore is the former Kayli Johnson, daughter of Ladonna Menz of Perkins, Missouri, and Robert Johnson of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is bank manager of First State Community Bank. Naramore is the son of Sidney and Laura Naramore of Chaffee, Missouri. He is a laborer with Eastern Missouri Industries.
Daughter to Kyle Wade and Ashley Nicole O'Dell of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:38 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Name, Charlotte Skye. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. O'Dell is the former Ashley Propst, daughter of Ben Propst of St. Louis and Sabrina Mouser of Sikeston, Missouri. O'Dell is the son of Terri O'Dell of Dexter. He is employed by the Army.
Son to Christopher DeWayne Petty and Elayne Marie Payne of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:43 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. Name, Roman DeWayne. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Payne is the daughter of James and LaShelle Law of De Soto, Missouri, and Mark Payne of Jackson. Petty is the son of Angela Wilhelm of Huntsville, Alabama. He is a landscaper with Chris Amschler Tree Service.
Son to Lajuwon Cortez and Faith Sequenntia Smith of Tamms, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:18 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Name, Jeremiah Juwon. Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Smith is the former Faith Shaw, daughter of Mike and Paulette Shaw of Tamms. Smith is the son of Leonerd Smith of Klondike, Illinois. He works for Havco Wood Products.
Son to Layton Michael Warner and Michelle Dawn Marshall of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:51 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Name, James Michael. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, first son. Marshall is the daughter of Kimberly Woodworth and Robbie Marshall of Sikeston, Missouri. Warner is the son of Ruth Jones of Marble Hill and Shannon Warner of East Prairie, Missouri.
Daughter to Brian Joseph Suchman and Abagail Fern Seabaugh of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:48 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Name, Aliza Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Suchman is the son of Gina Crenshaw Suchman and William Brian Suchman of Cape Girardeau. He works at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau.
Son to Raymond Kirk and Jacquline Deshea Powers of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:29 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Name, Raymond Corbin. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Powers is the former Jacquline Stotts, daughter of Polly Landgraf of Jackson. Powers is the son of Kim Powers and Lee Powers of Jackson. Mr. and Mrs. Powers both work at Procter & Gamble.
Twin daughters to Robert Alan Gramlisch and Alicia Nicole Wilkinson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Anistyn Kate was born at 8:34 a.m., and weighed 4 pounds, 4 ounces. Emersyn Paige was born at 8:59 a.m., and weighed 4 pounds, 14 ounces. Fourth and fifth children, second and third daughters. Wilkinson is a patient experience specialist at Saint Francis Medical Center. Gramlisch is an emergency room nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Daughter to Michael Joseph and Jennifer Kathleen Lee of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Name, Elizabeth Grace Charlotte. Weight, 4 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lee is the former Jennifer Smith, daughter of Myrnita Ivey of Cape Girardeau and Don Smith Jr. of Millersville. Lee is the son of Dorthey Lee of Sikeston, Missouri.
Daughter to Joshua James and Rachel Leigh Schuenemeyer of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:03 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Name, Meredith Collins. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Schuenemeyer is the former Rachel Colyer, daughter of Donna Colyer and Scott Colyer of Jackson. She is a surgical aide at Saint Francis Medical Center. Schuenemeyer is the son of Brian Schuenemeyer and Jeannine Schuenemeyer of Cape Girardeau. He works construction with SEMO Mudjacking.
Son to Tatum James and Kari Marie Kitchen of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:27 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Name, Cooper James. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Kitchen is the former Kari Miinch, daughter of Dwane and Diane Miinch of Millersville. She is a second-grade teacher with the Jackson School District. Kitchen is the son of Terry and Barbara Kitchen of Cape Girardeau. He is a health and physical education teacher and coach with the Cape Girardeau School District.
