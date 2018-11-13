Births 11/13/18

Phillips

Son to William Paul and Jessica James Phillips of Bloomfield, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:16 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Name, Owen Carter. Weight, 5 pounds, 8 ounces. Sixth child, second son. Mrs. Phillips is the former Jessica Hays, daughter of Robert Hays of Zalma, Missouri, and Juanita Hays of Bloomfield. Phillips is the son of Gary Phillips of Advance, Missouri, and Debra Phillips of Sikeston, Missouri. He is a first mate with Ingram Barge.

Shoemaker

Daughter to Hunter Douglas Shoemaker and Reanna Shelby Coomer of Delta, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:03 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Name, Finlee Sue. Weight, 3 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Coomer is the daughter of Billy Coomer and Jennie Coomer of Advance, Missouri. She works at Applebee's. Shoemaker is the son of Carolyn Shoemaker and Kenneth Shoemaker of Advance.

Collier

Son to Charles D. and Laura A. Collier III of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Name, Wyatt Lester. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Collier is employed by Angelbeck Lumber.

Besand

Daughter to Christopher Paul and Jennifer Sue Besand of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:49 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Name, Audrey LeeAnn. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Besand is the former Jennifer Hoehn, daughter of Charlie and Sue Hoehn of Perryville. She is a registered dietitian at Saint Francis Medical Center. Besand is the son of Paul and Lisa Besand of Perryville. He is self-employed at Besand Ag Repair.

Rendleman

Daughter to Zachary Lee Rendleman and Katelynn Nicole Chamness of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Name, Reece Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Chamness is the daughter of Cindy and Tim Chamness of Anna. She is a mental health technician with Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center. Rendleman is the son of Gwen Edwards of Cape Girardeau.

Salinas

Son to David Anthony Salinas and Angela Isibel Wonnell of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:58 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Name, Kyrin Kane. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Fifth son. Wonnell is the former Angela Argueta, daughter of Lynda Argueta and Armando Argueta of Ottawa, Illinois. Salinas is the son of Mary Salinas and John Salinas of Jackson, Tennessee. He works for Manac Trailers.

Moore

Son to Brandon Keith and Becca Moore of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:44 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Name, Wyatt Alexander. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Moore is the former Becca Woolum, daughter of Tuck Woolum and Martha Woolum of Pineville, Kentucky. Moore is the son of Keith Moore and Michelle Moore of Henderson, Kentucky. He is pastor of First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge.

Hovis

Daughter to Ethan Lee and Courtnee Marie Hovis of Fredericktown, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:27 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Name, Elayna Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hovis is the former Courtnee White, daughter of Kevin and Rebecca White of Fredericktown. She works at the Farmington, Missouri, Walmart. Hovis is the son of Terry and Lisa Hovis of Marquand, Missouri. He is employed at the Farmington Correctional Center.

Green

Son to Anthony Dwayne Green and Ann Marie Haight of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:57 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Name, Atreus Eli-Anthony. Weight, 9 pounds. Second son. Haight is the daughter of Shelli Luvell Haight of Cape Girardeau and Leo Robert Haight of Chaffee, Missouri. She is the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau banquet manager. Green is the son of Stacey Earlene Green of Cape Girardeau and Anthony Dwayne Green Sr. of Sikeston, Missouri. He is on the support staff of Covenant Care Aide.

Cain

Son to Michael Scott and Cecilia Lynn Cain of Altenburg, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:32 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Name, Connor Michael. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cain is the former Cecilia Walker, daughter of Jeffiery and Celine Walker of Morrisonville, Illinois. She is employed by Delta Companies Inc. Cain is the son of Sharon Cain of Scott City. He works for Roland Machinery Co.