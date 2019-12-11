Births 11/12/19

Daughter to Brandon Lee and Cara Brooke Pind of Jonesboro, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:48 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Name, Brooklyn Jeanette. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Pind is the former Cara Farris, daughter of Jerry Farris and April Farris of Jonesboro. She is a loan secretary at Anna-Jonesboro National Bank. Pind is the son of Michael Pind of Wolf Lake, Illinois, and Kimberly Pind of McClure, Illinois. He is a forklift operator at Verdesian LLC.
Son to Zachary Weston and Faith Nicole Bowers of Bertrand, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:39 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Name, Waylon Nash. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Bowers is the former Faith Burns, daughter of Randy and Amy Burns of Sikeston, Missouri. Bowers is the son of Junior and Veronica Bowers of Sikeston. He works at Helena.
Daughter to Evan Anthony and Mary Caroline Ritter of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Name, Eleanor Rae. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Ritter is the former Mary Harding, daughter of John and Becky Harding of Cape Girardeau. She works for Area Properties Real Estate. Ritter is the son of August and Laura Ritter of Cape Girardeau and Cheryl and Tracy Dietrich of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Zimmer Biomet.
Son to Dustin James Drew Overbey and Lauren Paige Hazelwood of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:06 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Name, Colton James Drew. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second son. Hazelwood is the former Lauren Moore, daughter of Randy Moore of Altenburg, Missouri, and Gretchen Featherston of Jefferson City, Missouri. She is a certified nurse assistant at Chateau Girardeau. Overbey is the son of Christi Corbin of Cape Girardeau. He is also a CNA at Heartland Care and Rehab Center.
