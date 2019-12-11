Births 11/12/19

Pind

Daughter to Brandon Lee and Cara Brooke Pind of Jonesboro, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:48 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Name, Brooklyn Jeanette. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Pind is the former Cara Farris, daughter of Jerry Farris and April Farris of Jonesboro. She is a loan secretary at Anna-Jonesboro National Bank. Pind is the son of Michael Pind of Wolf Lake, Illinois, and Kimberly Pind of McClure, Illinois. He is a forklift operator at Verdesian LLC.

Bowers

Son to Zachary Weston and Faith Nicole Bowers of Bertrand, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:39 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Name, Waylon Nash. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Bowers is the former Faith Burns, daughter of Randy and Amy Burns of Sikeston, Missouri. Bowers is the son of Junior and Veronica Bowers of Sikeston. He works at Helena.