Births 11/10/19

Daughter to Lucas Eugene and Jessica Rachel Tuschhoff of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:23 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Name, LayLynn Gileen. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Tuschhoff is the former Jessica McIntyre, daughter of Rick and Jan McIntyre of Friedheim. She is a legal assistant with Little, Schellhammer, Richardson & Knowlan Law Offices. Tuschhoff is the son of Jerry and Shiela Tuschhoff of Cape Girardeau. He is a rental specialist with Sunbelt Rentals.
Son to Paul Gabriel and Cheyanne LaJean Ferguson of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:31 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Name, Jackson Paul. Weight, 8 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Ferguson is the former Cheyanne King, daughter of Yvonne King of Perryville and Rick King of Oran, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Healthcare. Ferguson is the son of Gwen and Kevin Schweiss of Perryville and David Ferguson of Perryville. He works in human resources at The Bank of Missouri.
Daughter to Austin Scott and Jeannie Brianna Hope Reeves of Morley, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:14 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Name, Sibella Wynter Reign. Weight, 4 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Reeves is the former Jeannie Campbell. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Reeves is a forklift operator at Alan Wire.
Son to Jacob John and Kelsey Celeste Bullinger of St. Mary, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:34 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Name, James Joseph. Weight, 9 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Bullinger is the former Kelsey Gaines, daughter of Andrew and Tammy Gaines of Oran, Missouri. Bullinger is the son of Joe and Darlene Bullinger of Jackson. He is an engineer with Buzzi Unicem USA in Festus, Missouri.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.