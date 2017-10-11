Births 11/10/17

Son to Demone Lamont Hopkins and Monic Roshay Cooper of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:27 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Name, Ayden Jamar. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Cooper is the daughter of James Cooper and Teresa Cooper of Hayti, Missouri. She works in quality control at HAVCO. Hopkins is the son of Betty Hopkins of Cairo, Illinois, and Eldred Williams of Owensburg, Kentucky. He works in the yard and grader shed at HAVCO.
Son to Brandon Wayne and Hannah Angelee Gerecke of Gordonville, Southeast Hospital, 5:19 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Name, Hesston David. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Gerecke is the former Hannah Terry, daughter of Donna Terry and David Terry of Jackson. Gerecke is the son of Carolyn Gerecke and Gary Gerecke of Gordonville. Mr. and Mrs. Gerecke are self-employed.
Daughter to Sean Lyle and Michelle Leigh Smith of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:40 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Name, LoreLei Ann. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Smith is the daughter of Myrnita and Mike Ivey of Cape Girardeau and Don and Tina Smith of Millersville. Lyle is the son of Poppy Bloom of Eldorado, Illinois.
Son to Danielle Len' Doles of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:25 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Name, William Gunnar. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Third son. Doles is the former Danielle Perdue, daughter of Diane Perdue of Benton. She is employed by Dollar General.
Daughter to Christopher Joseph and Brittney Lynn Soltys of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:37 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Name, Charlotte Kate. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Soltys is the former Brittney West, daughter of Gary and Sharon West of Cape Girardeau. She is a certified clinical medical assistant at Regional Brain and Spine. Soltys is the son of Frank and Mary Ellen Soltys of Manitowoc, Wisconsin. He is employed by AT&T.
Daughter to Dustin Levi and Laura Manissa Benfield of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:29 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. Name, Letty Rose. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Benfield is the former Laura Hamm, daughter of Nancy and Glenn Hamm of Scott City. She is a registered veterinary technician at Skyview Animal Clinic. Benfield is the son of Regina and Kevin Ward of Sikeston, Missouri, and Paul Benfield of Marble Hill. He is the owner of County Line Auto Body.
Son to Joshua Wayne and Mercedes Marie Flahardy of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:49 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. Name, Isaac Noah. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Flahardy is employed by Botkin Lumber and Red Lobster.
Daughter to Darren J. Scherer and Julie K. Schwartz-Scherer of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Name, Elise Julianne. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Schwartz-Scherer is the former Julie Schwartz, daughter of Joseph and Yvonne Schwartz Jr. of Scott City. She is employed by Solace Massage and Reflexology. Scherer is the son of Gary and Bonnie Scherer of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Acorn Enterprises.
