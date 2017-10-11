Births 11/10/17

Hopkins

Son to Demone Lamont Hopkins and Monic Roshay Cooper of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:27 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Name, Ayden Jamar. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Cooper is the daughter of James Cooper and Teresa Cooper of Hayti, Missouri. She works in quality control at HAVCO. Hopkins is the son of Betty Hopkins of Cairo, Illinois, and Eldred Williams of Owensburg, Kentucky. He works in the yard and grader shed at HAVCO.

Gerecke

Son to Brandon Wayne and Hannah Angelee Gerecke of Gordonville, Southeast Hospital, 5:19 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Name, Hesston David. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Gerecke is the former Hannah Terry, daughter of Donna Terry and David Terry of Jackson. Gerecke is the son of Carolyn Gerecke and Gary Gerecke of Gordonville. Mr. and Mrs. Gerecke are self-employed.

Smith

Daughter to Sean Lyle and Michelle Leigh Smith of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:40 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Name, LoreLei Ann. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Smith is the daughter of Myrnita and Mike Ivey of Cape Girardeau and Don and Tina Smith of Millersville. Lyle is the son of Poppy Bloom of Eldorado, Illinois.

Doles

Son to Danielle Len' Doles of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:25 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Name, William Gunnar. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Third son. Doles is the former Danielle Perdue, daughter of Diane Perdue of Benton. She is employed by Dollar General.