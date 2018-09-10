Births 10/9/18

Treadwell

Daughter to Ray Leonard and Cintina Yoshanda Treadwell of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Name, CinRaya Faye. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Treadwell is the former Cintina Bowden, daughter of Walter and Gloria Bowden of Sikeston. She is employed by the State of Missouri's Department of Social Services. Treadwell is the son of Ray and Ader Jackson of Dallas. He works in transport leasing for Southern Illinois Express.

Hinman

Daughter to Ray Clay Hinman III and Starr Michelle Bernhardt of Mound City, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:04 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. Name, Ravyn Joan Winter-Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Bernhardt is the daughter of Heather Mouser of Cape Girardeau and Kermit Hughey of Marble Hill, Missouri. Hinman is the son of Crystal Helton of Mounds, Illinois, and Roy Hinman Jr. of Villa Ridge, Missouri. He works for American Commercial Barge Line.

Hall

Son to Curtis Wayne and Emily Danielle Hall Jr. of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:02 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. Name, Abel Lucas. Weight, 3 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Mrs. Hall is the former Emily Essner, daughter of Jill Essner of Jackson and Danny Essner of Scott City. She is a loan administrative assistant with The Bank of Missouri. Hal is the son of Curtis and Vickie Hall of Scott City. He is a line technician with Procter & Gamble.

Ivey

Son to Stephen Douglas Ivey and April Denise Glastetter of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:36 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Name, Isaiah Layne. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second son. Glastetter is the daughter of Michelley and Wayne Grovenor of Scott City, and Karl and Brenda Glastetter of Randol, Missouri. She works for Pajco Inc. Ivy is the son of Teresa and Jeff Woods of Ward, Arkansas, and Stephen and Sondra Ivey of Bois D'Arc, Missouri. He is employed by CRH Trucking.

Woods

Daughter to Kamerion Austin Woods and Haley Michelle Hale of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:36 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Name, Delaney June. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Hale is the daughter of Michelle Hale of Dexter, Missouri, and the late Richard Hale. Woods is the son of Angela Richard of Bell City, Missouri, and Larry Renfro of Sikeston, Missouri. He works for W.W. Wood Products.

Tilghman

Son to Ross and Nicholette Tilghman of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:54 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Name, Simon Ford. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Fifth child, second son. Mrs. Tilghman is the former Nicholette Lockwood. Tilghman is the son of Jim and Caroline Tilghman of Cape Girardeau. He works for Creative Edge.

Everly

Daughter to Michael Dewayne Greene and Melissa Marie Everly of East Prairie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:29 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Name, Oaklyn Storm. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Fifth child, third daughter. Everly is the daughter of Larry Everly and Gena Everly of East Prairie. Greene is the son of Theresa Taylor of Sikeston, Missouri.

Hochmuth

Daughter to David James and Heather Elaine Hochmuth of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:05 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Name, Josie Elaine. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Hochmuth is the former Heather Pennington. She is a teacher at Jackson Middle School. Hochmuth is a correctional officer at Menard Correctional Center.

Kinder

Daughter to Zachary David Kinder and Makayla Mary McBenge of Miner, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:37 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Name, Paisley Addison. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. McBenge is the daughter of Tammy McBenge and Bill McBenge of O'Fallon, Missouri. Kinder is the son of Shelly Kinder and David Kinder of Canalou, Missouri. He is employed by Unilever.