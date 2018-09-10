Births 10/9/18

Daughter to Ray Leonard and Cintina Yoshanda Treadwell of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Name, CinRaya Faye. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Treadwell is the former Cintina Bowden, daughter of Walter and Gloria Bowden of Sikeston. She is employed by the State of Missouri's Department of Social Services. Treadwell is the son of Ray and Ader Jackson of Dallas. He works in transport leasing for Southern Illinois Express.
Daughter to Ray Clay Hinman III and Starr Michelle Bernhardt of Mound City, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:04 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. Name, Ravyn Joan Winter-Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Bernhardt is the daughter of Heather Mouser of Cape Girardeau and Kermit Hughey of Marble Hill, Missouri. Hinman is the son of Crystal Helton of Mounds, Illinois, and Roy Hinman Jr. of Villa Ridge, Missouri. He works for American Commercial Barge Line.
Son to Curtis Wayne and Emily Danielle Hall Jr. of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:02 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. Name, Abel Lucas. Weight, 3 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Mrs. Hall is the former Emily Essner, daughter of Jill Essner of Jackson and Danny Essner of Scott City. She is a loan administrative assistant with The Bank of Missouri. Hal is the son of Curtis and Vickie Hall of Scott City. He is a line technician with Procter & Gamble.
Son to Stephen Douglas Ivey and April Denise Glastetter of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:36 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Name, Isaiah Layne. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second son. Glastetter is the daughter of Michelley and Wayne Grovenor of Scott City, and Karl and Brenda Glastetter of Randol, Missouri. She works for Pajco Inc. Ivy is the son of Teresa and Jeff Woods of Ward, Arkansas, and Stephen and Sondra Ivey of Bois D'Arc, Missouri. He is employed by CRH Trucking.
Daughter to Kamerion Austin Woods and Haley Michelle Hale of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:36 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Name, Delaney June. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Hale is the daughter of Michelle Hale of Dexter, Missouri, and the late Richard Hale. Woods is the son of Angela Richard of Bell City, Missouri, and Larry Renfro of Sikeston, Missouri. He works for W.W. Wood Products.
Son to Ross and Nicholette Tilghman of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:54 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Name, Simon Ford. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Fifth child, second son. Mrs. Tilghman is the former Nicholette Lockwood. Tilghman is the son of Jim and Caroline Tilghman of Cape Girardeau. He works for Creative Edge.
Daughter to Michael Dewayne Greene and Melissa Marie Everly of East Prairie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:29 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Name, Oaklyn Storm. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Fifth child, third daughter. Everly is the daughter of Larry Everly and Gena Everly of East Prairie. Greene is the son of Theresa Taylor of Sikeston, Missouri.
Daughter to David James and Heather Elaine Hochmuth of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:05 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Name, Josie Elaine. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Hochmuth is the former Heather Pennington. She is a teacher at Jackson Middle School. Hochmuth is a correctional officer at Menard Correctional Center.
Daughter to Zachary David Kinder and Makayla Mary McBenge of Miner, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:37 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Name, Paisley Addison. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. McBenge is the daughter of Tammy McBenge and Bill McBenge of O'Fallon, Missouri. Kinder is the son of Shelly Kinder and David Kinder of Canalou, Missouri. He is employed by Unilever.
Daughter to Nicholas Wayne and Natalie Ann Ellis of Cobden, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:04 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. Name, Evelyn Louise. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Ellis is the former Natalie Ligon, daughter of John and Cheryl Ligon of Anna, Illinois. Ellis is the son of Rick and Nancy Ellis of Anna. He works for Chemstream.
Daughter to Brantley Adam and Taylor Jane Dill of East Prairie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. Name, Finley Jane. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Dill is the former Taylor Ellis, daughter of Billi Colyer of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Tim Ellis of Cobden, Illinois. She is employed by DAEOC Head Start. Dill is the son of Amy Dill and Brian Dill of East Prairie. He works for ADM.
Son to Cody Wayne Davis and Ashley Nichole Chapman of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. Name, Parker Douglas. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Second son. Chapman is the daughter of Lester and Tracy Chapman of Jackson. She works at Subway. Davis is the son of Rusty and Tina Davis of Grassy, Missouri. He is employed by Newell Brands Rubbermaid.
Daughter to Jacob M. and Macy N. Westrich of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:52 p.m. Saturday, Sept, 8, 2018. Name, Maren Gene. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Westrich is the former Macy Miller, daughter of April and Jeff Seyer of Oak Ridge. She is a title examiner for Guardian Land Title. Westrich is the son of Mike and Dana Westrich of Jackson, and Jackie and Chris Gartland of Wentzville, Missouri. He is an inside salesman with SMC Electric.
Daughter to Jesse James Webb and Lindsey Danielle Winding of Olive Branch, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:18 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Name, Phoenix Dakota. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Winding is the daughter of Mark Winding and Vivian Winding of Cairo, Illinois. She works for Happy Tails. Webb is the son of Shelby Dunn and Jay Dunn of Olive Branch. He is employed by CGB Grain.
Daughter to Jason Michael Rauh and Terrinisha Nicole Baker of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:13 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Name, A'myah Kimora. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Second daughter. Baker is the daughter of Kimberly Baker of Cape Girardeau and Terry Baker of Sikeston, Missouri. Rauh is the son of Peggy Rauh and Michael Rauh of Cape Girardeau. He works at Sonic Drive-In.
Son to Cody Blake and Ashley Diane Everett of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:08 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Name, Carter Lee. Weight, third child, first son. Mrs. Everett is the former Ashley Hagy, daughter of Louise VonRuedgisch of Bedford, Texas, and the late Melton VonRuedgisch and the late Jody Hagy. Everett is the son of Brenda Williams for Clarkton, Missouri, and the late Robert Everett. He works at Brown Shoe Fit.
Son to Maverick Shannon Giltz and Mary Jo Margaret Wilson of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:26 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Name, Abel Maverick-Anthony. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Wilson is the daughter of Billy Wilson and Michelle Wilson of Chaffee. Giltz is the son of Carmelita Elfrink of Oran, Missouri, and Harry Giltz IV of Charleston, Missouri. He is employed by SEMO Box.
Son to Rajae Damarr Fields and Jayla Lajoyce Thomas of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:39 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Name, Jaden Lamarr. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Thomas is the daughter of Stephanie Thomas of Cape Girardeau
Daughter to Derek Michael Gohn and Carley Marie Anthony of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:52 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Name, Ava Talise. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Anthony is the daughter of Debra Anthony of Hinckley, Illinois, and Robert Buchan of Yorkville, Illinois. Gohn is the son of Michael Gohn of Bridgeton, Missouri, and Tammy Stockmann of Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a teacher and coach with the Jackson School District.
