All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
RecordsOctober 5, 2020
Births 10/5/20
Daughter to Zachariah Cody and Charity Lynn Willmirth of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:42 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Name, Reagan Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Willmirth is the former Charity Collier, daughter of Charles and Sherri Collier of Marble Hill. Willmirth is the son of Connie Willmirth of Marble Hill. He works for Robinson Construction...
Southeast Missourian

Willmirth

Daughter to Zachariah Cody and Charity Lynn Willmirth of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:42 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Name, Reagan Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Willmirth is the former Charity Collier, daughter of Charles and Sherri Collier of Marble Hill. Willmirth is the son of Connie Willmirth of Marble Hill. He works for Robinson Construction.

Steen

Daughter to Amber Nicole Steen of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:07 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Name, Am'Broshai La'Sha. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Steen is the daughter of Robert Black and Gloria Black of Louisville, Kentucky. She is employed by In Home Help.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Smith

Son to Madison Nicole Vanpool of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:24 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Name, Zander Amir. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Vanpool is the daughter of Susan and Edward Vanpool of Sikeston.

Rodgers

Son to Allen Shane and Edna Marie Rodgers of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Name, Liam Cohal. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Sixth child, fourth son. Mrs. Rodgers is the former Edna Johnson, daughter of Charles and Yvonne Johnson of Fredericktown, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Rodgers is the son of William and Phylis Rodgers of Canon City, Colorado. He is a laborer with Seawest Specialty Contracting.

Asbury

Son to Ryan and Abbie Asbury of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:57 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Name, Axton Ray. Weight 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Asbury is the daughter of Mark Schilli and Vida Schilli of St. Mary, Missouri. She works in patient-centered medical home care at SoutheastHEALTH. Asbury is the son of Ervin Asbury and Theresa Asbury of Steeleville, Illinois. He is employed by the State of Illinois.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
BirthsSep. 27
Births 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Related
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Police report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Police report 9-27-24
Police report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Police report 9-26-24
Fire report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Fire report 9-26-24
Fire report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Fire report 9-25-24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
RecordsSep. 24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy