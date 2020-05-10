Births 10/5/20

Smith

Son to Madison Nicole Vanpool of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:24 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Name, Zander Amir. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Vanpool is the daughter of Susan and Edward Vanpool of Sikeston.

Rodgers

Son to Allen Shane and Edna Marie Rodgers of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Name, Liam Cohal. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Sixth child, fourth son. Mrs. Rodgers is the former Edna Johnson, daughter of Charles and Yvonne Johnson of Fredericktown, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Rodgers is the son of William and Phylis Rodgers of Canon City, Colorado. He is a laborer with Seawest Specialty Contracting.

Asbury

Son to Ryan and Abbie Asbury of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:57 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Name, Axton Ray. Weight 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Asbury is the daughter of Mark Schilli and Vida Schilli of St. Mary, Missouri. She works in patient-centered medical home care at SoutheastHEALTH. Asbury is the son of Ervin Asbury and Theresa Asbury of Steeleville, Illinois. He is employed by the State of Illinois.