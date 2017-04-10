Births 10/4/17

Daughter to Joseph Ike and Darcy Amanda Uzoaru of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:16 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Name, Marianne Elizabeth. Weight, 4 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Uzoaru is the former Darcy Rigdon, daughter of Jan and Denis Rigdon of Cape Girardeau. She works in student financial services at Southeast Missouri State University. Uzoaru is the son of Nancy Uzoaru of Cape Girardeau and Dr. Benjamin Uzoaru of Miami. He is president of Athena Property Services.
Son to Timothy Aaron and Marissa Joy Huff of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Name, Dominic Aaron. Weight, 9 pounds, 4.5 ounces. Sixth child, fourth son. Mrs. Huff is the former Marissa Gibbar, daughter of Ken Gibbar and Joyce Gibbar of Cape Girardeau. Huff is the son of Alvin Huff and Shawnee Huff of Marco Island, Florida. He is a hydrogeologist at WSP USA Inc.
Son to Joshua Michael and Kristina Lynn Lofton of Cobden, Illinois, Southeast Hospital, 9:05 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Name, Finley. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Mrs. Lofton is the former Kristina Maze, daughter of Dennis and Theresa Maze of Cobden. She is employed by Southern Illinois Ag Source. Lofton is the son of Mike and Nina Lofton of Cobden. He is owner and CEO of Southern Illinois Ag Source.
Son to Benjamin Lucas and Kelsie Lea Whited of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:43 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Name, Corbyn Lucas. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Whited is the former Kelsie Whitworth, daughter of Dana and Steve Abel of Jackson. Whited is the son of Ken and Sara Whited of Perryville.
Daughter to Derek Wayne Menz and Amber Michele Stowers of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 3:14 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Name, Norah Jane. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Stowers is the daughter of Becky Strawn of Scott City. She is a sous chef at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau. Menz is the son of David Menz of Fenton, Missouri, and Debbie Suiter. He is self-employed.
Daughter to Tyler Aaron McLemore and Hollyce Marie Reynolds of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:56 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Name, Peyton June. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Reynolds is the daughter of Louie and Trish Reynolds of Sedalia, Missouri. She is an athletic trainer at Southeast Missouri State University. McLemore is the son of Marc and Yvette McLemore of Godfrey, Illinois. He is a student and football athlete at Southeast Missouri State University.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.