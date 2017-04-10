Births 10/4/17

Uzoaru

Daughter to Joseph Ike and Darcy Amanda Uzoaru of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:16 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Name, Marianne Elizabeth. Weight, 4 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Uzoaru is the former Darcy Rigdon, daughter of Jan and Denis Rigdon of Cape Girardeau. She works in student financial services at Southeast Missouri State University. Uzoaru is the son of Nancy Uzoaru of Cape Girardeau and Dr. Benjamin Uzoaru of Miami. He is president of Athena Property Services.

Huff

Son to Timothy Aaron and Marissa Joy Huff of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Name, Dominic Aaron. Weight, 9 pounds, 4.5 ounces. Sixth child, fourth son. Mrs. Huff is the former Marissa Gibbar, daughter of Ken Gibbar and Joyce Gibbar of Cape Girardeau. Huff is the son of Alvin Huff and Shawnee Huff of Marco Island, Florida. He is a hydrogeologist at WSP USA Inc.

Lofton

Son to Joshua Michael and Kristina Lynn Lofton of Cobden, Illinois, Southeast Hospital, 9:05 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Name, Finley. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Mrs. Lofton is the former Kristina Maze, daughter of Dennis and Theresa Maze of Cobden. She is employed by Southern Illinois Ag Source. Lofton is the son of Mike and Nina Lofton of Cobden. He is owner and CEO of Southern Illinois Ag Source.