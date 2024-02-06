Births 10/31/21

Son to Brandon Paul and Kara Marie Gendron of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:53 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Name, Barrett McCoy. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Gendron is the former Kara Thompson, daughter of Buzz and Linda Thompson of Jackson. She is a broker sales executive with Realty Executives Edge. Gendron is the son of Rodney and Denise Gendron of Jackson. He is a boat captain with Knight Hawk Coal.
Son to Albert Jay Lewis Jr. and Ashleigh Paige Smithey of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:06 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Name, Kieran Amias. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Third son. Smithey is the daughter of Rob Smithey and Marcey Smithey of Jonesboro, Illinois. Lewis is the son of Leona Adkinson of Mounds, Illinois, and Dorris Curry of Cape Girardeau. He works for Federal Express.
Daughter to Bradley James and Amanda Annette McKlin Jr. of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:50 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Name, Claire Elizabeth. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. McKlin is the former Amanda Cannon, daughter of Tim and Germaine Cannon of Chaffee. She is a concierge banker at Banterra Bank. McKlin is the son of Jamie and Shirley McKlin of Advance, Missouri. He is employed in the evidence division of the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Daughter to Dillon Gage Gammons and Diana Marie Salinas of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Name, Avalyyn Milani. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Salinas is the daughter of Laura Salinas of Parma, Missouri. She works at Unilever. Gammons is the son of Robin Wilks of Sikeston, Missouri, and Scotty O'Dell Gammons. He is employed by Construction Trailer Specialists.
Son to Wesley Blake and Allison Brianne Rhymer of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:46 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Name, Robert Gunner. Weight, 5 pounds, 2 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Rhymer is the former Allison Graybill, daughter of Vickie and John Jordan of Jackson and Rodney and Dorothy Graybill of Benton, Kentucky. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Rhymer is the son of Robert and Tina Rhymer of Scott City. He works for Leritz LLC.
Daughter to James Arthur and Nicole Rae McDonald of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:04 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Name, Sophia Ruth. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. McDonald is the former Nicole Choate, daughter of Roy and Sherry Choate of Arkansas. She works for Positive Change ABA. McDonald is the son of Jim and Marsha Hill of Ponca, Arkansas. He is retired from the military.
Daughter to Andrew Joseph and Chelsea Ann Bucher of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:19 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Name, Andi Rose. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Bucher is the former Chelsea Dale, daughter of Roger and Julie Dale of Jackson. She is a nurse practitioner at Saint Francis of Jackson. Bucher is the son of Phil and Cindy Bucher of Jackson. He is a carpenter with Drew Bucher Construction LLC.
Son to Travis Lee Drilingas and Amy Elizabeth Turnbull-Trilingas of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:26 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Name, Oliver Grahame. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Turnbull-Drilingas is the former Amy Turnbull, daughter of Grahame Turnbull and Caroline Turnbull of Moscow Mills, Missouri. She works at Southeast Behavioral Hospital. Drilingas is the son of Dawn Lato of Fenton, Missouri and Raymond Drilingas of Catawissa, Missouri. He is employed by The Printing Co.
Daughter to Zachary Lance and Karrie Beth Vetter of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:18 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Name, Amelia Jayne. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Vetter is the former Karrie Graviett, daughter of Wesley and Karla Graviett of Oran, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Vetter is the son of Laura Vetter of Commerce, Missouri, and the late Coy Vetter. He is a heavy equipment operator at Buzzi Unicem.
Daughter Justin Eugene Fields and Lacey Jo Kight of New Madrid, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:39 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Name, Isabella Dawn. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second daughter. Kight is the daughter of Lanna Kelley of Cape Girardeau. She is a teacher. Fields is the son of William and Donna Fields of New Madrid. He works for AT&T.
Daughter to Jeremy Oliver and Daisy May Patrick of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:01 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Name, Ellie May. Weight, 9 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Patrick is the former Daisy Pruitt, daughter of Tony and Frank Schweppe of Cape Girardeau and Michael and Paula Pruitt of Cape Girardeau. She is a consumer banker at Wood and Huston Bank. Patrick is the son of Cindy Patrick of Cape Girardeau and David and Kim Patrick of Jackson. He is the airport operations supervisor at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
Son to Brittany LeAnn Marshall of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:47 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Name, Oliver Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first son. Marshall is the daughter of Robert Marshall and Kimberly Woodworth of Sikeston. She is employed by Orgill.
