Births 10/31/21

Gendron

Son to Brandon Paul and Kara Marie Gendron of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:53 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Name, Barrett McCoy. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Gendron is the former Kara Thompson, daughter of Buzz and Linda Thompson of Jackson. She is a broker sales executive with Realty Executives Edge. Gendron is the son of Rodney and Denise Gendron of Jackson. He is a boat captain with Knight Hawk Coal.

Lewis

Son to Albert Jay Lewis Jr. and Ashleigh Paige Smithey of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:06 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Name, Kieran Amias. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Third son. Smithey is the daughter of Rob Smithey and Marcey Smithey of Jonesboro, Illinois. Lewis is the son of Leona Adkinson of Mounds, Illinois, and Dorris Curry of Cape Girardeau. He works for Federal Express.

McKlin

Daughter to Bradley James and Amanda Annette McKlin Jr. of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:50 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Name, Claire Elizabeth. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. McKlin is the former Amanda Cannon, daughter of Tim and Germaine Cannon of Chaffee. She is a concierge banker at Banterra Bank. McKlin is the son of Jamie and Shirley McKlin of Advance, Missouri. He is employed in the evidence division of the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Gammons

Daughter to Dillon Gage Gammons and Diana Marie Salinas of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Name, Avalyyn Milani. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Salinas is the daughter of Laura Salinas of Parma, Missouri. She works at Unilever. Gammons is the son of Robin Wilks of Sikeston, Missouri, and Scotty O'Dell Gammons. He is employed by Construction Trailer Specialists.

Rhymer

Son to Wesley Blake and Allison Brianne Rhymer of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:46 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Name, Robert Gunner. Weight, 5 pounds, 2 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Rhymer is the former Allison Graybill, daughter of Vickie and John Jordan of Jackson and Rodney and Dorothy Graybill of Benton, Kentucky. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Rhymer is the son of Robert and Tina Rhymer of Scott City. He works for Leritz LLC.

McDonald

Daughter to James Arthur and Nicole Rae McDonald of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:04 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Name, Sophia Ruth. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. McDonald is the former Nicole Choate, daughter of Roy and Sherry Choate of Arkansas. She works for Positive Change ABA. McDonald is the son of Jim and Marsha Hill of Ponca, Arkansas. He is retired from the military.