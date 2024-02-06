Births 10/31/19

Twin daughters to Samantha Berner and Ashley Emmons of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Wynter Lynn was born at 5:35 p.m. and weighed 3 pounds, 15 ounces. Wryn Marie was born at 5:37 p.m. and weighed 4 pounds, 7 ounces. Third and fourth children, first and second daughters. Emmons is the daughter of Lori Emmons and Duane Emmons of Jackson. She works at The Southerner. Berner is the daughter of Lorie Berner and Lois Colter-Berner of McClure, Illinois. She is employed by Auto Tire & Parts.
Daughter to Tyson and Christine Jaegers of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Name, Paige Leanne. Weight, 7 pounds, 0.5 ounce. First child. Mrs. Jaegers is the daughter of Cheryl Paige of Bloomsdale, Missouri, and the late Scott Paige. She is employed by the City of Cape Girardeau. Jaegers is the son of Mike Jaegers and Gina Jaegers of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. He works for Todt Roofing.
Son to Michael Vincent and Brook Pearman of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Name, Michael Paul Jr. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Pearman is the daughter Randy and Bonnie Farrow of Cape Girardeau and Sam and Lisa Pearman of Cape Girardeau. Vincent is the son of Robert and Donna Vincent of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed by Quality Tree Services.
Daughter to Christopher and Amanda Kaempfe of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Name, Violet JoLynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Kaempfe is the daughter of Joseph and Linda Murphy of Highland, Illinois. She is employed by Stonecreek Communities. Kaempfe is the son of Neal and Kim Kaempfe of Perryville. He works for Procter & Gamble.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.