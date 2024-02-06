All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsOctober 31, 2019

Births 10/31/19

Twin daughters to Samantha Berner and Ashley Emmons of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Wynter Lynn was born at 5:35 p.m. and weighed 3 pounds, 15 ounces. Wryn Marie was born at 5:37 p.m. and weighed 4 pounds, 7 ounces. Third and fourth children, first and second daughters. ...

Southeast Missourian

Emmons

Twin daughters to Samantha Berner and Ashley Emmons of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Wynter Lynn was born at 5:35 p.m. and weighed 3 pounds, 15 ounces. Wryn Marie was born at 5:37 p.m. and weighed 4 pounds, 7 ounces. Third and fourth children, first and second daughters. Emmons is the daughter of Lori Emmons and Duane Emmons of Jackson. She works at The Southerner. Berner is the daughter of Lorie Berner and Lois Colter-Berner of McClure, Illinois. She is employed by Auto Tire & Parts.

Jaegers

Daughter to Tyson and Christine Jaegers of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Name, Paige Leanne. Weight, 7 pounds, 0.5 ounce. First child. Mrs. Jaegers is the daughter of Cheryl Paige of Bloomsdale, Missouri, and the late Scott Paige. She is employed by the City of Cape Girardeau. Jaegers is the son of Mike Jaegers and Gina Jaegers of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. He works for Todt Roofing.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Vincent

Son to Michael Vincent and Brook Pearman of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Name, Michael Paul Jr. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Pearman is the daughter Randy and Bonnie Farrow of Cape Girardeau and Sam and Lisa Pearman of Cape Girardeau. Vincent is the son of Robert and Donna Vincent of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed by Quality Tree Services.

Kaempfe

Daughter to Christopher and Amanda Kaempfe of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Name, Violet JoLynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Kaempfe is the daughter of Joseph and Linda Murphy of Highland, Illinois. She is employed by Stonecreek Communities. Kaempfe is the son of Neal and Kim Kaempfe of Perryville. He works for Procter & Gamble.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
BirthsNov. 18
Birth 11-19-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Police report 11-8-24
RecordsNov. 7
Police report 11-8-24
Fire report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Fire report 11-7-24
Police report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Police report 11-7-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy