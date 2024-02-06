Births 10/31/19

Emmons

Twin daughters to Samantha Berner and Ashley Emmons of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Wynter Lynn was born at 5:35 p.m. and weighed 3 pounds, 15 ounces. Wryn Marie was born at 5:37 p.m. and weighed 4 pounds, 7 ounces. Third and fourth children, first and second daughters. Emmons is the daughter of Lori Emmons and Duane Emmons of Jackson. She works at The Southerner. Berner is the daughter of Lorie Berner and Lois Colter-Berner of McClure, Illinois. She is employed by Auto Tire & Parts.

Jaegers

Daughter to Tyson and Christine Jaegers of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Name, Paige Leanne. Weight, 7 pounds, 0.5 ounce. First child. Mrs. Jaegers is the daughter of Cheryl Paige of Bloomsdale, Missouri, and the late Scott Paige. She is employed by the City of Cape Girardeau. Jaegers is the son of Mike Jaegers and Gina Jaegers of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. He works for Todt Roofing.