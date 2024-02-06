Births 10/31/17

Son to Jessica Rose Diebold of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:53 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Name, Sebastian Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Third son. Diebold is the daughter of Ann Robinson and Tommy Robinson of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Michael Joseph and Kari Sue DeBrock of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:08 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. Name, Liam Joseph. Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. DeBrock is the former Kari Weinrich, daughter of Terry and Linda Weinrich of Marble Hill. She is a nurse at Woodland Hills. DeBrock is the son of Vincent and Sarah DeBrock of Marble Hill. He is employed by Liley's Custom Granite Countertops.
Son to Russell Lester and Emily Lora Basham Jr. of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:11 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Name, Riley Mitchell. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Basham is the former Emily Dowd, daughter of Richard and Tarita Dowd of Glenallen, Missouri. Basham is the son of Russell and Jodie Basham of Marble Hill. He is a logger with Basham Logging.
Son to Eric Martin and Amanda Lynn Eftink of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:47 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Name, Brayden Martin. Weight, 9 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Eftink is the former Amanda Buchheit, daughter of Brad and Cathey Buchheit of Oak Ridge. She is an account manager is Sonus Benefits. Eftink is the son of Martin and Jeanette Eftink of Chaffee. He is a farmer with Martin Eftink Farms.
Daughter to Colton Leigh Burrows and Katherine Elizabeth Wallhausen of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:17 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Name, Everleigh Brooke. Weight, 7.9 pounds. First child. Wallhausen is the daughter of Laura Wallhausen and Matthew Wallhausen of Jackson. She is a server at O'Charley's. Burrows is the son of Bobby and Tasha Burrows of Jackson and Sarah and Jeff Siemers of Gordonville. He is a painter at Burrows Auto Body.
Daughter to Jacob Alan and Victoria Berlynn Busche of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Name, Oakynn Renee. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Busche is the former Victoria Wall, daughter of Ed and Regina Moore of Jackson. She is employed by the National Guard. Busche is the son of Ron and Lisa Busche of Jackson. He works for Republic Services.
Son to Ethan Michael and Alexandra Nicole Sachs of Frohna, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:08 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. Name, Cohen Edward Joseph. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Sachs is the former Alexandra Daume, daughter of Edward and Rachelle Daume Jr., of Perryville, Missouri. Sachs is the son of Richard and Valarie Sachs of Frohna. Ethan and Alexandra Sachs are both licensed practical nurses. She works at Cross Trails Medical Center, and he is employed by Southeast Hospital.
Son to Scott Leon Dunivan and Enneth Earlita Ebert of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:56 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. Name, Declan Ray. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Fifth child, first son. Ebert is the daughter of Clifford Ebert Sr., of Grassy, Missouri. She is a certified nurse assistant at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau. Dunivan is the son of Danny Dunivan of Marble Hill and the late Kathleen Dunivan.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.