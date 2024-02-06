Births 10/31/17

Diebold

Son to Jessica Rose Diebold of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:53 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Name, Sebastian Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Third son. Diebold is the daughter of Ann Robinson and Tommy Robinson of Cape Girardeau.

DeBrock

Son to Michael Joseph and Kari Sue DeBrock of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:08 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. Name, Liam Joseph. Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. DeBrock is the former Kari Weinrich, daughter of Terry and Linda Weinrich of Marble Hill. She is a nurse at Woodland Hills. DeBrock is the son of Vincent and Sarah DeBrock of Marble Hill. He is employed by Liley's Custom Granite Countertops.

Basham

Son to Russell Lester and Emily Lora Basham Jr. of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:11 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Name, Riley Mitchell. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Basham is the former Emily Dowd, daughter of Richard and Tarita Dowd of Glenallen, Missouri. Basham is the son of Russell and Jodie Basham of Marble Hill. He is a logger with Basham Logging.

Eftink

Son to Eric Martin and Amanda Lynn Eftink of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:47 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Name, Brayden Martin. Weight, 9 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Eftink is the former Amanda Buchheit, daughter of Brad and Cathey Buchheit of Oak Ridge. She is an account manager is Sonus Benefits. Eftink is the son of Martin and Jeanette Eftink of Chaffee. He is a farmer with Martin Eftink Farms.