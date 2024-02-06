Births 10/30/22

Son to Destiny Dixon of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:37 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Name, Azaryous Micheal-Paul. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second son. Dixon is the daughter of Theresa Beck of Marble Hill and Jonathon Beck of Glen Allen, Missouri.
Daughter to Cody Meyer of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Name, Jolene Annetta. Weight, 5 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Meyer is the daughter of Tamatha Boley of St. Louis and Craig Meyer of Jackson.
