Births 10/3/18

Daughter to Nick Roy and Amanda Coyne of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:56 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. Name, Kinley Autumn. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Coyne is the daughter of James Coyne of Perryville and the late Patricia Coyne. She is employed by TG Missouri. Roy is the son of Janet Roy of Perryville and the late Keith Roy. He works for Keith Roy Backhoe Service.
Daughter to Bobby and Jessica King of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:05 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. Name, Adeline Corryne. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. King is the daughter of Ross Joyner and Connie Joyner of Squires, Missouri. King is the son of Mary Pat King and Joey King of Jackson. He works for Panera Bread.
Daughter to Scott Medill and Gretchen Pfautsch of St. Louis, St. Luke's Hospital, 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. Name, Victoria Brooke. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Pfautsch is the daughter of Brian and Anita Pfautsch of Cape Girardeau. She is a medical-device sales representative with Hill-Rom. Medill is the son of Fran Stous and the late Robert Medill of Kansas City, Missouri. He is the vice president of Morey's Seafood.
Son to Bradley and Ralina Fornkohl of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Name, Grayson Dean. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Fornkohl is the daughter of Stan and Joyce Dillingham of Cape Girardeau. She works for Flori Heating and Cooling. Fornkohl is the son of Robin and Debra Fornkohl of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Heartland Coca Cola.
Son to Matthew and Jennifer Mueller of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:33 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. Name, Hendrix Beck. Weight, 7 pounds, 6.8 ounces. Fourth son. Mrs. Mueller is the daughter of Charlotte Beck of Cape Girardeau and Faraidoon Emanie of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. She works at Southeast Hospital. Mueller is the son of Tammy Lyndon Mueller and Mike Mueller of Jackson. He is employed by Mueller Tanning.
Daughter to Nick and Jessica Kapfer of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:14 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. Name, Kennedy Rae. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Kapfer is the daughter of Karen and Terry Blair of Essex, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Kapfer is the son of Danny and Deborah Kapfer of Cape Girardeau. He is a dealer development manager with Dunlop Motorcycle Tires.