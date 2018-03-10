Births 10/3/18

Roy

Daughter to Nick Roy and Amanda Coyne of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:56 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. Name, Kinley Autumn. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Coyne is the daughter of James Coyne of Perryville and the late Patricia Coyne. She is employed by TG Missouri. Roy is the son of Janet Roy of Perryville and the late Keith Roy. He works for Keith Roy Backhoe Service.

King

Daughter to Bobby and Jessica King of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:05 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. Name, Adeline Corryne. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. King is the daughter of Ross Joyner and Connie Joyner of Squires, Missouri. King is the son of Mary Pat King and Joey King of Jackson. He works for Panera Bread.

Medill

Daughter to Scott Medill and Gretchen Pfautsch of St. Louis, St. Luke's Hospital, 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. Name, Victoria Brooke. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Pfautsch is the daughter of Brian and Anita Pfautsch of Cape Girardeau. She is a medical-device sales representative with Hill-Rom. Medill is the son of Fran Stous and the late Robert Medill of Kansas City, Missouri. He is the vice president of Morey's Seafood.