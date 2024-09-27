Births 10/28/21

Daughter to Brett and Kelli Schnurbusch of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:56 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Name, Tia Jane. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Schnurbusch is the daughter of Rick Brunke and Susie Brunke of Jackson. She is a pre-K teacher at Centenary Preschool. Schnurbusch is the son of Jeff Schnurbusch and Melinda Schnurbusch of Perryville, Missouri.
Daughter to Trevor and Mahala Turner of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Name, Harper Izada Lorraine. Weight, 8 pounds. Second daughter. Mrs. Turner is the daughter of Mark Mayfield of Patton, Missouri. She works at the Missouri Veterans Home. Turner is the son of Tory Turner and Kenny Turner of Marble Hill. He is employed by Academy Sports Outdoor.
Son to Benjamin and Laura Meyr of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:08 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Name, William Augustus. Weight, 9 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Meyr is the daughter of Grace Keller of Jackson. She is employed by Delta Companies. Meyr is the son of Teresa Meyr and Rodney Meyr of Cape Girardeau. He works for SoutheastHEALTH.
Daughter to David Mills and Kaylen Adams of Charleston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:18 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Name, Aveanna Valerie. Weight, 4 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Adams is the daughter of Lori Adams of Charleston. Mills is the son of Levitt Harrington of Sikeston, Missouri.
Daughter to Kiufordis Khasidis and Jasmine Lawson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:38 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Name, Amara Hazel. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Lawson is the daughter of Jessica Lawson and Joe Prosabumi of Cape Girardeau. Khasidis is the son of Vikie Lynn of Rochester, New York, and Kiufordis Khasidis Sr. of Hampton, Virginia. Khasidis and Lawson both work at Sedona Bistro.
Daughter to Mark Headrick and Brandie Nix of Allenville, Southeast Hospital, 11:17 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Name, Arrow Madilynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 10.7 ounces. Eighth child, fourth daughter. Nix is the daughter of Pamela Nix and Jerry Nix of Delta. Headrick is the son of Vicki Headrick of Cape Girardeau and Bill Headrick. He is employed by Quades Farms.