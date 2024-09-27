Births 10/28/21

Schnurbusch

Daughter to Brett and Kelli Schnurbusch of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:56 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Name, Tia Jane. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Schnurbusch is the daughter of Rick Brunke and Susie Brunke of Jackson. She is a pre-K teacher at Centenary Preschool. Schnurbusch is the son of Jeff Schnurbusch and Melinda Schnurbusch of Perryville, Missouri.

Turner

Daughter to Trevor and Mahala Turner of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Name, Harper Izada Lorraine. Weight, 8 pounds. Second daughter. Mrs. Turner is the daughter of Mark Mayfield of Patton, Missouri. She works at the Missouri Veterans Home. Turner is the son of Tory Turner and Kenny Turner of Marble Hill. He is employed by Academy Sports Outdoor.

Meyr

Son to Benjamin and Laura Meyr of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:08 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Name, William Augustus. Weight, 9 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Meyr is the daughter of Grace Keller of Jackson. She is employed by Delta Companies. Meyr is the son of Teresa Meyr and Rodney Meyr of Cape Girardeau. He works for SoutheastHEALTH.