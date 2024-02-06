Births 10/25/22

Son to Michael and Kelsey Dacus Seaman of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:16 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Name, Bodhi Hots. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Seaman is the daughter of Lee Dacus and Theresa Dacus of Sikeston, Missouri. Seaman is the son of Chris Seaman of Louisville, Kentucky, and Daphne Seaman of Bardstown, Kentucky. He is employed by Swipesum.
Son to Logan and Jessica Mangels of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:53 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Name, Lane Tyler. Weight, 8 pounds, 3.2 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Mangels is the daughter of Rhonda and Kevin Jones of Jackson. She is a third grade teacher with the Oak Ridge School District. Mangels is the son of Diane Mangels of Jackson and the late Lowell Mangels. He is an electrician at Buzzi Unicem.
