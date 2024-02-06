Births 10/25/17

Son to Ryan Christopher Moore and Jennifer Lee Morris of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Name, Thatcher Wesley. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Morris is the daughter of Randol and Marlene Morris of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at SoutheastHEALTH. Moore is the son of Adam and Cheryl Moore of Mansfield, Ohio. He is a farmhand at Sinn Farms.
Daughter to Andrew Coleman and Heather Lynn Taylor of Morley, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Name, Emaline Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Taylor is the former Heather Lowe, daughter of Julie and Robert Kersey of Sikeston, Missouri, and Brian Lowe of Sikeston. She is employed by Midwest Agri-Chemico. Taylor is the son of Colie and Cindy Taylor of Sikeston. He is employed by Johnson Farms.
Son to Tony Dale Hughes Jr. and Jennifer Marie Walker of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Name, Tatum Andrew. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Walker is the daughter of Jerry Walker and Karen Walker of Jackson. She is employed by the American Legion Bar. Hughes is the son of Tony Hughes Sr. and Sandy Hughes of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is employed by Elite Concreted LLC.
Son to Glenn Andrew and Rebecca Nichole Lambert of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:16 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. Name, Jett Andrew. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Lambert is the former Rebecca Stuetzer, daughter of Rosalie Stuetzer of O'Fallon, Missouri. She is employed by KFVS12. Lambert is the son of Steve and Marla Lambert of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed by AT&T.
Son to Patrick Alan and Denae Krin Lingo of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:51 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. Name, Ezra Kaiden. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Lingo is the former Denae Glaus, daughter of Lary Glaus and Betty Glaus of Chaffee. She is a labor and delivery nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Lingo is the son of William Lingo and Patricia Lingo of Cape Girardeau. He is a plant technician at Procter & Gamble.
Daughter to Ryan Andrew and Chelsea Dale Dillick of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:26 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Name, Joelle Lou. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Mrs. Dillick is the former Chelsea Niswonger, daughter of Dan and Patti Elfrink of Whitewater and Alan and Tammy Niswonger of Jackson. She is a real-estate agent with Realty One Associates. Dillick is the son of John and Julie Dillick of Ferguson, Missouri. He is employed by Terminix.
