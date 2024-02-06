Births 10/25/17

Moore

Son to Ryan Christopher Moore and Jennifer Lee Morris of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Name, Thatcher Wesley. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Morris is the daughter of Randol and Marlene Morris of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at SoutheastHEALTH. Moore is the son of Adam and Cheryl Moore of Mansfield, Ohio. He is a farmhand at Sinn Farms.

Taylor

Daughter to Andrew Coleman and Heather Lynn Taylor of Morley, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Name, Emaline Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Taylor is the former Heather Lowe, daughter of Julie and Robert Kersey of Sikeston, Missouri, and Brian Lowe of Sikeston. She is employed by Midwest Agri-Chemico. Taylor is the son of Colie and Cindy Taylor of Sikeston. He is employed by Johnson Farms.

Hughes

Son to Tony Dale Hughes Jr. and Jennifer Marie Walker of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Name, Tatum Andrew. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Walker is the daughter of Jerry Walker and Karen Walker of Jackson. She is employed by the American Legion Bar. Hughes is the son of Tony Hughes Sr. and Sandy Hughes of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is employed by Elite Concreted LLC.