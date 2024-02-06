Births 10-24-21

Daughter to Daniel and Katherine Graham of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:12 p.m., Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Name, Vivian Elise. Weight, 5 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Graham is the daughter of Jeanna Horman-Nance and Jeff Martin of Chaffee and Christopher and Jackie Nance of Whitewater. She is a student at Southeast Nursing College. Graham is the son of Danny Graham of Erwin, North Carolina, and Steve and Trish Beck of Fayetteville, North Carolina. He is overhead lineman for Pike Corporation.
Daughter to Cory and Jessica Brethold of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:08 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Name, Evelyn Beth. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Brethold is the daughter of Kenyon "Josh" and Mary Reisenbichler of Jackson. She is a peer advisory coordinator at Southeast Missouri State University. Brethold is the son of Phillp and Susan Brethold of Jackson. He is an IT support assistant with HD Media Systems.
Son to James and Lindsey Morris of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:18 a.m., Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Name, Jameson Rhett. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Morris is the daughter of George Rendleman of Scott City and JoAnn Rendleman of Scott City. She is a manager at Armstrong Outdoors. Morris is the son Myra Morris of Jackson. He is a driver for Lewis Trucking, LLC.
Son to Michael and Emily Montgomery of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:33 p.m., Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Name, Elliot Andrew. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Montgomery is the daughter of Dr. Jim Welker of Cape Girardeau and Terri Welker of Cape Girardeau. She is an OB nurse at Southeast Hospital. Montgomery is the son of Dr. Claudia Preuschoff of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He is an engineer with Horner and Shifrin, Inc.