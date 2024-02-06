Births 10-24-21

Graham

Daughter to Daniel and Katherine Graham of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:12 p.m., Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Name, Vivian Elise. Weight, 5 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Graham is the daughter of Jeanna Horman-Nance and Jeff Martin of Chaffee and Christopher and Jackie Nance of Whitewater. She is a student at Southeast Nursing College. Graham is the son of Danny Graham of Erwin, North Carolina, and Steve and Trish Beck of Fayetteville, North Carolina. He is overhead lineman for Pike Corporation.

Brethold

Daughter to Cory and Jessica Brethold of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:08 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Name, Evelyn Beth. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Brethold is the daughter of Kenyon "Josh" and Mary Reisenbichler of Jackson. She is a peer advisory coordinator at Southeast Missouri State University. Brethold is the son of Phillp and Susan Brethold of Jackson. He is an IT support assistant with HD Media Systems.