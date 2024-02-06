Births 10/24/18

Son to Tyler Don and Brittney Lynn Stueve of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:47 a.m. Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. Name, River Don. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Stueve is the former Brittney Hahn, daughter of Wayne and Tammy Hahn of Perryville. She is a sandwich artist at Subway. Stueve is the son of Debra Ali of Frohna, Missouri. He is a mate with Ingram Barge Co.
Son to Jason and Tasha Green of Fredericktown, Missouri, Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, 8:06 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19, 2918. Name, Joshua Isaac. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Green is the daughter of Noel and Willa Reeves of Boss, Missouri. Green is the son of Rick and Dorothy Green of Whitewater.
