Births 10/24/17

Son to Corey Matthew and Kalyn Elizabeth Thurman of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. Name, Wyatt Dale. Weight, 7 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Thurman is the former Kalyn Keilbach, daughter of Deborah Keilbach and Kenneth Keilbach of Breese, Illinois. She is a registered nurse with Saint Francis Medical Center. Thurman is the son of Charles Thurman and Debbie Thurman of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is a lead merchandiser for Coca-Cola.
Daughter to Preston Lee and Trisha Jo Cobb of Buncombe, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:34 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. Name, Jolee Kate. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cobb is the former Trisha Bittle, daughter of Terri and Rhonda Bittle of Jonesboro, Illinois. She is a registered nurse with the Illinois Veterans Home at Anna, Illinois. Cobb is the son of Jerry and Debbie Cobb of Buncombe. He is employed by Bridgeman Canadian National Railroad.
Son to Jason Samuel Hammontree and Brittney Louise Hudson of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. Name, Brantley Ryan. Weight, 7 pounds. Third son. Hudson is the daughter of Twona Hudson of Randles and Jimmie Hudson of Advance. She is a CFA with Bell City (Missouri) Head Start. Hammontree is the son of Billy Paul Hammontree and Debi Lyn Hammontree of Advance. He is a supervisor with Marquette Transportation.
Son to Austin Andrew Adams and Brittney Nicole Coffey of Perkins, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:58 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Name, Elias Andrew. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Coffey is the daughter of Rhonda McClarnon of Thayer, Missouri, and Allen Coffey of Columbus, Ohio. Adams is the son of Emily Finelly of Perkins and David Adams of Arab, Missouri. He is employed by Havco.
Son to Scott Alexander Sanders and Victoria Sue Marler of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:54 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Name, Sawyer Lee. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Marler is the daughter of Danny and Diane Marler of Perryville, Missouri. Sanders is the son of Rod and Niki Sanders of Perryville.
Daughter to Tyler Jon and Taylor Jayne-Marie Clark of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:43 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Name, Brooklyne Cash. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Clark is the former Taylor Cummins, daughter of Glen and Brandie Cummins of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Kmart in Cape Girardeau. Clark is the son of Jon Clark of Cape Girardeau.
Son to DeAndre Nelson and Georgia Jones-Webb of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:19 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Name, Zander Ja'Mar Lynell. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Jones-Webb is the daughter of Gladies Webb of Sikeston. She is employed by the Lutheran Home. Nelson is the son of Jacqueline and Anthony Smith of Mounds, Illinois, and Bob and Lydia Nelson of Ullin, Illinois.
Daughter to Todd David and Sarah Jean Lentz of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Name, June Carole. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Mrs. Lentz is the former Sarah Pittman, daughter of Arthur Pittman of Springfield, Illinois, and the late Carole Pittman. Lentz is the son of Ted Lentz and Linda Lentz of Springfield.
