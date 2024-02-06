Births 10/24/17

Thurman

Son to Corey Matthew and Kalyn Elizabeth Thurman of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. Name, Wyatt Dale. Weight, 7 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Thurman is the former Kalyn Keilbach, daughter of Deborah Keilbach and Kenneth Keilbach of Breese, Illinois. She is a registered nurse with Saint Francis Medical Center. Thurman is the son of Charles Thurman and Debbie Thurman of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is a lead merchandiser for Coca-Cola.

Cobb

Daughter to Preston Lee and Trisha Jo Cobb of Buncombe, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:34 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. Name, Jolee Kate. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cobb is the former Trisha Bittle, daughter of Terri and Rhonda Bittle of Jonesboro, Illinois. She is a registered nurse with the Illinois Veterans Home at Anna, Illinois. Cobb is the son of Jerry and Debbie Cobb of Buncombe. He is employed by Bridgeman Canadian National Railroad.

Hammontree

Son to Jason Samuel Hammontree and Brittney Louise Hudson of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. Name, Brantley Ryan. Weight, 7 pounds. Third son. Hudson is the daughter of Twona Hudson of Randles and Jimmie Hudson of Advance. She is a CFA with Bell City (Missouri) Head Start. Hammontree is the son of Billy Paul Hammontree and Debi Lyn Hammontree of Advance. He is a supervisor with Marquette Transportation.

Adams

Son to Austin Andrew Adams and Brittney Nicole Coffey of Perkins, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:58 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Name, Elias Andrew. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Coffey is the daughter of Rhonda McClarnon of Thayer, Missouri, and Allen Coffey of Columbus, Ohio. Adams is the son of Emily Finelly of Perkins and David Adams of Arab, Missouri. He is employed by Havco.