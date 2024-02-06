All sections
RecordsOctober 23, 2020

Births 10/23/20

Southeast Missourian

Bremer

Daughter to Jonathan and Rachael Bremer of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Name, Ruth Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Bremer is the daughter of Curtis and Stephanie Weidenbenner. She is employed by St. Ambrose School. Bremer is the son of Dale and Juanita Bremer of Jackson and Mark and Ann Winkler of Cape Girardeau. He works for Thrivent Financial.

Jahn

Daughter to Scott and Laura Jahn of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Name, Kayleigh Elizabeth. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Jahn is the daughter of Glenn and Betty Berkbigler of Perryville, Missouri. She is an elementary teacher with the Cape Girardeau School District. Jahn is the son of Kirk and Susan Jahn of Jackson. He works for Jahn Farms & Excavating.

Hanselman

Son to Corey and Taylor Hanselman of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:18 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Name, Ripp Austin-Ray. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Hanselman is the daughter of Liz Hanna and Kent Hanna of Chaffee. She works at Jackson Dental. Hanselman is the son of Janice Hanselman and Ray Hanselman of Oran, Missouri. He is employed by North American.

Brockmire

Son to Brooks Brockmire and Taylor Lindeman of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 8:12 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Name, Remington Lee. Weight, 5 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Lindeman is the daughter of Tammy Lindeman and Johnny Lindeman of Scott City. Brockmire is the son of Angela Brockmire and Will Weidenfelder of Advance, Missouri. He is an operator at BioKyowa.

Births
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

