Births 10/23/20

Bremer

Daughter to Jonathan and Rachael Bremer of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Name, Ruth Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Bremer is the daughter of Curtis and Stephanie Weidenbenner. She is employed by St. Ambrose School. Bremer is the son of Dale and Juanita Bremer of Jackson and Mark and Ann Winkler of Cape Girardeau. He works for Thrivent Financial.

Jahn

Daughter to Scott and Laura Jahn of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Name, Kayleigh Elizabeth. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Jahn is the daughter of Glenn and Betty Berkbigler of Perryville, Missouri. She is an elementary teacher with the Cape Girardeau School District. Jahn is the son of Kirk and Susan Jahn of Jackson. He works for Jahn Farms & Excavating.