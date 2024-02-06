All sections
RecordsOctober 23, 2018

Births 10/23/18

Daughter to Matthew John and Jessica Nicole Meyer of Perryville, Missouri, 12:33 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Name, Autumn Elizabeth. Weight, 6 pounds, 5.4 ounces. Fourth daughter. Mrs. Meyer is the former Jessica Lottes, daughter of Charlie and Sue Lottes of Perryville and Dave Jenkins of Lithium, Missouri. Meyer is the son of Frank and Mary Meyer of Perryville. He is a diesel technician with Scheffer Truck Service...

Daughter to Jacob Dale Abernathy and Macie JoAnna Hannick of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:05 p.m. Sunday, July 22, 2018. Name, Emersyn Grae. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Hannick is the daughter of Stacy Hall of Perryville and Donald Hannick of Denton, Texas. She works at Mary Jane Burgers and Brew. Abernathy is the son of Betina Ferguson of Perryville and Jeff Abernathy of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is employed by Health Care Equipment and Supply Co.

Daughter to Colby Lynn and Sara Marie Palisch of Frohna, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:56 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Name, Alma Elizabeth. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Palisch is the former Sara Koenig, daughter of Willis and Janet Koenig of Farrar, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Perry County Memorial Hospital. Palisch is the son of Ronald and Charlene Palisch of Altenburg, Missouri. He is a carpenter with V&K Construction.

Story Tags
Births
