Births 10/23/18

Abernathy

Daughter to Jacob Dale Abernathy and Macie JoAnna Hannick of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:05 p.m. Sunday, July 22, 2018. Name, Emersyn Grae. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Hannick is the daughter of Stacy Hall of Perryville and Donald Hannick of Denton, Texas. She works at Mary Jane Burgers and Brew. Abernathy is the son of Betina Ferguson of Perryville and Jeff Abernathy of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is employed by Health Care Equipment and Supply Co.

Palisch

Daughter to Colby Lynn and Sara Marie Palisch of Frohna, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:56 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Name, Alma Elizabeth. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Palisch is the former Sara Koenig, daughter of Willis and Janet Koenig of Farrar, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Perry County Memorial Hospital. Palisch is the son of Ronald and Charlene Palisch of Altenburg, Missouri. He is a carpenter with V&K Construction.