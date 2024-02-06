Births 10/23/17

Daughter to Trey Steffen and Courtney Leanne Palisch of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Name, Collins Viola. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Mrs. Palisch is the former Courtney Schuessler, daughter of Gary and Sharon Schuessler of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at Cape Girardeau Surgical Clinic. Palisch is the son of Ron Palisch and Char Palisch of Frohna, Missouri. He is an electrician with Electrical Contractors Inc.
Son to Jesse Leon and Shelby RÃ¨na Roberts of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:56 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Name, Kesler Jason Ty. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Roberts is the former Shelby Kesler, daughter of Chad Kesler and Rebecca Jones of Oran. Roberts is the son of Sandra Roberts of Dexter, Missouri, and Darryl and Darla Roberts of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed by Bob Ralph Distributing Co.
Son to Timothy Jordan and Megan Marie Mayhall of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:38 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. Name, Wyatt Ray. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Mayhall is the former Megan McDonald, daughter of Rick McDonald and Donna McDonald of Cape Girardeau. She is a speech-language pathologist with Aegis Therapies. Mayhall is the son of Leonard Mayhall and Pamela Mayhall of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed by Construction Trailer Specialists.
Daughter to James Michael and Lisa Marie Eftink of New Hamburg, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:50 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. Name, Carli Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Eftink is the former Lisa Essner, daughter of Andrew and Carla Essner of New Hamburg. She is a radiology technologist with Cape Radiology Group. Eftink is the son of Terry Eftink of Oran, Missouri, and Lisa Eftink of Sikeston, Missouri. He is a custom applicator with Southeast Coop.
Son to Daniel Ray Cook and Kirsten Laine Thele of Whitewater, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:16 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Name, Braxton Ray. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Thele is the daughter of Lynetta Fields of Jackson. She is employed by Total Results Salon. Cook is the son of Bill Cook of Delta. He is employed by Fronabarger Concreters.
Son to Michael Edwin and Ashley Marie Newell of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:21 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Name, Anakin Oliver James. Weight, 8 pounds. Sixth child, third son. Mrs. Newell is the former Ashley Bauer, daughter of Kimberly Sides and Chad Sides of Jackson. Newell is the son of Patti Laws of Metropolis, Illinois. He is a foreman and crane operator with Industrial Systems.
Son to Jerrold Thomas Dilbeck and Sydney Paige Kelso of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:49 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Name, Theodore Jett. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Kelso is the daughter of Shannon Kelso and Jackie Kelso of Chaffee. Dilbeck is employed by Midwest Organic.
