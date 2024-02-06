Births 10/23/17

Palisch

Daughter to Trey Steffen and Courtney Leanne Palisch of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Name, Collins Viola. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Mrs. Palisch is the former Courtney Schuessler, daughter of Gary and Sharon Schuessler of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at Cape Girardeau Surgical Clinic. Palisch is the son of Ron Palisch and Char Palisch of Frohna, Missouri. He is an electrician with Electrical Contractors Inc.

Roberts

Son to Jesse Leon and Shelby RÃ¨na Roberts of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:56 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Name, Kesler Jason Ty. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Roberts is the former Shelby Kesler, daughter of Chad Kesler and Rebecca Jones of Oran. Roberts is the son of Sandra Roberts of Dexter, Missouri, and Darryl and Darla Roberts of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed by Bob Ralph Distributing Co.

Mayhall

Son to Timothy Jordan and Megan Marie Mayhall of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:38 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. Name, Wyatt Ray. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Mayhall is the former Megan McDonald, daughter of Rick McDonald and Donna McDonald of Cape Girardeau. She is a speech-language pathologist with Aegis Therapies. Mayhall is the son of Leonard Mayhall and Pamela Mayhall of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed by Construction Trailer Specialists.