RecordsOctober 22, 2020

Births 10/22/2020

Daughter to Brian and Heather Lee of Fredericktown, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:18 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. Name, Hannah Marie. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Lee is the daughter of Greg Fitzgerald of Mounds, Illinois, and Patsy Fitzgerald of Mound City, Illinois. Lee is the son of Kenneth and Debbi Lee of Fredericktown.

Southeast Missourian

Lee

Daughter to Brian and Heather Lee of Fredericktown, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:18 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. Name, Hannah Marie. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Lee is the daughter of Greg Fitzgerald of Mounds, Illinois, and Patsy Fitzgerald of Mound City, Illinois. Lee is the son of Kenneth and Debbi Lee of Fredericktown.

Coleman

Daughter to Justin Coleman and Abby Shupert of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:06 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Name, Lyla Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Shupert is the daughter of Mike and Brenda Shupert of Cape Girardeau. She works for Tri-State Water, Power & Air. Coleman is the son of Ladonna and Jim Robertson of Sikeston, Missouri, and Garry and Amy Coleman of Marquand, Missouri. He is employed by C&H Services.

Births
