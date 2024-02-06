Births 10/22/2020

Coleman

Daughter to Justin Coleman and Abby Shupert of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:06 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Name, Lyla Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Shupert is the daughter of Mike and Brenda Shupert of Cape Girardeau. She works for Tri-State Water, Power & Air. Coleman is the son of Ladonna and Jim Robertson of Sikeston, Missouri, and Garry and Amy Coleman of Marquand, Missouri. He is employed by C&H Services.