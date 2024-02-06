Births 10/22/17

Reinagel

Daughter to Matthew Gerald and Paige Clarissa Reinagel of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:29 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. Name, Clare Genevieve. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Reinagel is the former Paige Schumer, daughter of Tom and Debbie Schumer of Cape Girardeau. She is a physical therapist at Saint Francis Outpatient Rehabilitation. Reinagel is the son of Ron and Lori Reinagel of Kelso, Missouri. He is a physical therapist at Saint Francis Inpatient Rehabilitation.

Lancaster

Son to Christopher Lee and Danielle Alexandra Lancaster of Whitewater, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:43 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Name, Wyatt James. Weight, 4 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lancaster is the former Danielle Larson, daughter of David Larson and CeCilia Larson of Jackson. She is a veterinary technician at Animal Health Center. Lancaster is the son of Angie Haggard and Steve Haggard of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is a material handler with Orgill.

Seabaugh

Twin daughters to Christopher Joseph and Rachel Elizabeth Seabaugh of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Autumn Elizabeth was born at 9:55 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Emma Rose was born at 10:07 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second and third children, first daughters. Mrs. Seabaugh is the former Rachel Young, daughter of Chris and Linda Whitworth of Milo, Missouri. She is self-employed. Seabaugh is the son of Kevin and Cheryl Seabaugh of Fruitland. He is employed by the Jackson School District.