Births 10/22/17

Daughter to Matthew Gerald and Paige Clarissa Reinagel of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:29 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. Name, Clare Genevieve. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Reinagel is the former Paige Schumer, daughter of Tom and Debbie Schumer of Cape Girardeau. She is a physical therapist at Saint Francis Outpatient Rehabilitation. Reinagel is the son of Ron and Lori Reinagel of Kelso, Missouri. He is a physical therapist at Saint Francis Inpatient Rehabilitation.
Son to Christopher Lee and Danielle Alexandra Lancaster of Whitewater, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:43 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Name, Wyatt James. Weight, 4 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lancaster is the former Danielle Larson, daughter of David Larson and CeCilia Larson of Jackson. She is a veterinary technician at Animal Health Center. Lancaster is the son of Angie Haggard and Steve Haggard of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is a material handler with Orgill.
Twin daughters to Christopher Joseph and Rachel Elizabeth Seabaugh of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Autumn Elizabeth was born at 9:55 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Emma Rose was born at 10:07 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second and third children, first daughters. Mrs. Seabaugh is the former Rachel Young, daughter of Chris and Linda Whitworth of Milo, Missouri. She is self-employed. Seabaugh is the son of Kevin and Cheryl Seabaugh of Fruitland. He is employed by the Jackson School District.
Daughter to Dustin Lee Harris Cunningham and Jodi Lynn Williams of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:41 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. Name, Fiona Valor. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Williams is the daughter of Joyce Standley of Cardwell, Missouri, and Steve Williams of Kennett, Missouri. She is employed in marketing at Southeast Missouri State University. Cunningham is the son of Tammie Harris of Dexter, Missouri, and Billy Gene Cunningham of Wappapello, Missouri. He is a territory manager for Salix Pharmaceuticals.
Daughter to Brent Edward and Jackie Marie McHugh of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:04 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Name, Makayla Angelique. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. McHugh is the former Jackie Hankla, daughter of Jack and Judy Hankla of Cobden, Illinois. She is office manager for Fountainbleau Management Group. McHugh is the son of Suzanne McHugh of Vienna, Illinois, and Chris McHugh of Cypress, Illinois. He is general manager of KFC.
Daughter to Justin Robert and Athena Marie Albright of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:49 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Name, Haley Jean. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Albright is the former Athena Jordan, daughter of Mike and Sandy Jordan of Ullin, Illinois. She is a business owner. Albright is the son of Pat and Jan Albright of St. Louis and Robyn and Mike Seals of Cape Girardeau. He, too, is a business owner.
