RecordsSeptember 20, 2019
Births 10/20/19
Daughter to Blake and Morgan Reiminger of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:02 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Name, Brielle Blake. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Reiminger is the daughter of Bill Peters and Kathy Peters of Jackson. She is a nurse practitioner with Southeast Behavioral Health Clinic. Reiminger is the son of Robert Reiminger and Debbie Reiminger of Jackson. He is a taxidermist with Ozark Mountain Taxidermy...
Southeast Missourian

Reiminger

Daughter to Blake and Morgan Reiminger of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:02 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Name, Brielle Blake. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Reiminger is the daughter of Bill Peters and Kathy Peters of Jackson. She is a nurse practitioner with Southeast Behavioral Health Clinic. Reiminger is the son of Robert Reiminger and Debbie Reiminger of Jackson. He is a taxidermist with Ozark Mountain Taxidermy.

Morrill

Son to Karson and Alisha Morrill of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:41 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Name, Gatlin Dean. Weight, 8.4 pounds. First child. Mrs. Morrill is the daughter of Scotty and Melinda Hendrix of Sturdivant, Missouri, and Michelle Steimle of Delta. She works in accounts payable at the Lutheran Home. Morrill is the son of Keith and Helen Morrill of Benton, Missouri. He is an engineer with Luhr Bros. Inc.

Mahoney

Son to Daren and Andrea Mahoney of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:35 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Name, Ryan Patrick. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Mahoney is the daughter of Gary and Sherrie Fackrell of West Haven, Utah. Mahoney is the son of Tim and Linda Mahoney of West Point, Utah. He is an emergency physician at SoutheastHEALTH.

Ritter

Son to Bryce and Nicole Ritter of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Name, Jaden William. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Ritter is the daughter of Darren and Leigh Ann Steele of Jackson. She is a loan assistant at Alliance Bank. Ritter is the son of Freddie and Michelle Ritter of St. Mary, Missouri, and Walt and Sheri Bates of St. Louis. He is a salesman at Auffenberg Kia.

Bell

Daughter to Charlie and Heather Bell of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 5:52 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Name, Denver Lee. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bell is the daughter of Scott Brown and Chris Brown of Advance, Missouri. Bell is the son of Silvia Bell of Scott City and Calvin Bell of Sikeston, Missouri.

Hansen

Daughter to Nikkolas Hansen and Lindsey Musgrave of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:49 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Name, Josalynn Paige. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Musgrave is the daughter of Anthony and Aleshia Musgrave of Chaffee. She is employed by Jackson Primary Care. Hansen is the son of Bill and Susan Okelly of Cape Girardeau, and Rob and Sheila Hansen of Jackson. He works at Lenco.

