Births 10/20/17

Brown

Daughter to Heather Marie Brown of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:09 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Name, Everly Marie. Weight, 8 pounds. Second daughter. Brown is the daughter of Angie McIntire and Chris Brown of Jackson. She is employed by Subway.

Williamson

Daughter to Justin Allen and Jessalyn Kay Williamson of Altenburg, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Name, Saydee Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Williamson is the former Jessalyn Welker, daughter of Kay Thompson and John Welker of Altenburg. She is employed by J.C. Penney Salon. Williamson is the son of James and Staci Williamson of Jackson. He is employed by the U.S. Postal Service.

Fisher

Daughter to Ronald Dean and Katie Lynne Fisher Jr. of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:27 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Name, Madelyn Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 1.9 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Fisher is the former Katie McFadden, daughter of Barbara Proffer and Jerry McFadden of Jackson. She is employed in customer service at Ken's Cape Cleaners. Fisher is the son of Brenda Taylor of Hugo, Oklahoma, and Ronald Fisher Sr. of Dongola, Illinois. He is an insulation installer with K&F Insulation.