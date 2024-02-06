All sections
Records
October 20, 2017

Births 10/20/17

Daughter to Heather Marie Brown of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:09 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Name, Everly Marie. Weight, 8 pounds. Second daughter. Brown is the daughter of Angie McIntire and Chris Brown of Jackson. She is employed by Subway...

Southeast Missourian

Brown

Daughter to Heather Marie Brown of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:09 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Name, Everly Marie. Weight, 8 pounds. Second daughter. Brown is the daughter of Angie McIntire and Chris Brown of Jackson. She is employed by Subway.

Williamson

Daughter to Justin Allen and Jessalyn Kay Williamson of Altenburg, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Name, Saydee Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Williamson is the former Jessalyn Welker, daughter of Kay Thompson and John Welker of Altenburg. She is employed by J.C. Penney Salon. Williamson is the son of James and Staci Williamson of Jackson. He is employed by the U.S. Postal Service.

Fisher

Daughter to Ronald Dean and Katie Lynne Fisher Jr. of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:27 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Name, Madelyn Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 1.9 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Fisher is the former Katie McFadden, daughter of Barbara Proffer and Jerry McFadden of Jackson. She is employed in customer service at Ken's Cape Cleaners. Fisher is the son of Brenda Taylor of Hugo, Oklahoma, and Ronald Fisher Sr. of Dongola, Illinois. He is an insulation installer with K&F Insulation.

Frey

Daughter to Johnathon and Sabrina Frey of Fredericktown, Missouri, Parkland Health Center in Farmington, Missouri, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. Name, Ashtyen Nicole. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Frey is the daughter of Pam and Ed Bridges. Frey is the son of Jennifer and James Frey.

Nichols

Daughter to Jeremiah S. and Kate M. Nichols of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:09 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. Name, Abigail Sue. Weight, 9 pounds. Second daughter. Mrs. Nichols is the former Kate Fischer, daughter of John and Sallie Fischer of Decatur, Illinois. She is the former first-grade teacher at St. Vincent Elementary School. Nichols is the son of Scott and Christine Nichols of Jacksonville, Illinois. He is an Army officer assigned to the Army Corps of Engineers.

O'Connell

Son to Ethan Vaughn and Jillian Alyssa O'Connell of Altenburg, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. Name, Jace Steven. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Mrs. O'Connell is the former Jillian Nagel, daughter of Sharon and Greg Nagel of Theodoshia, Missouri. She is a speech-language pathologist with the Cape Girardeau School District. O'Connell is the son of Carla Southard of Jackson and Chris O'Connell of Cape Girardeau. He is a logger with East Perry Lumber Co.

Births
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

