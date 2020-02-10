Births 10/2/20

Yount

Son to Tyler and Josie Yount of Glen Allen, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:36 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Name, Lane Ryder. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Yount is the daughter of D.J. Long and Laurie Long of Glen Allen. She is employed by Health Point Fitness in Jackson. Yount is the son of Tony and Angie Yount of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Tina Douglas of Scopus, Missouri. He works for Crader's Distributing.

Asbury

Son to Ryan and Abbie Asbury of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:57 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Name, Axton Ray. Weight 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Asbury is the daughter of Mark Schilli and Vida Schilli of St. Mary, Missouri. She works in patient-centered medical home care at SoutheastHEALTH. Asbury is the son of Ervin Asbury and Theresa Asbury of Steeleville, Illinois. He is employed by the State of Illinois.