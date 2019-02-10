Births 10/2/19

Daughter to Elliott James and Rebecca Marie Swoboda of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:59 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Name, Arlee Jean. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Fifth daughter. Mrs. Swoboda is the former Rebecca Komorech, daughter of Bob and Donna Komorech of Cape Girardeau. She is HR manager at Saint Francis Medical Center. Swoboda is the son of Stuart and Kathy Swoboda of Cape Girardeau. He is pastor at Gospel Life Church.
Son to Rod Dammarr and Kayla Vaniece Moore of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:51 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Name, Kaiden Kyrie. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Moore is the former Kayla Reed, daughter of LaToshia Reed of Cape Girardeau. She works for Tyson Foods. Moore is the son of Gloria Moore of Sikeston. He works for Burrows Construction.
Son to Timothy Brett and Laura Elizabeth Eileen McDowell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:51 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Name, Oliver Graeme. Weight, 9 pounds. Second child, first son. Mrs. McDowell is the former Laura Biester, daughter of Larry and Charleen Biester of Jackson. She works at Saint Francis Medical Center. McDowell is the son of Tim and Susan McDowell of Jackson. He works at Innovative Supply.
Son to Joshua Andrew Gholson and Jamie Leigh Cramner of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:19 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Name, Corbin Andrew. Weight, 4 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Ms. Cramner is the daughter of Randy Gambill of Benton, Missouri, and Valarie Gambill of Jackson. She works at The Lutheran Home. Gholson is the son of Randy and Dotty Gholson of Jackson. He works for Wahlco.
Daughter to Mark Edward and Tiffany Lynn Thomas of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:27 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Name, Sawyer Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Thomas is the former Tiffany Kerber, daughter of Daniel Kerber of Morley, Missouri, and Kelly Kerber of Jackson. She is operations manager with Rhodes Convenience Stores. Thomas is the son of Jerri Thomas of Sedgewickville, Missouri. He is assistant custodial supervisor for the Jackson School District.
Son to Kenyatta Ascot Stokes and Erica Mene Childs of Forest Park, Georgia, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Name, Amani Kenyatta. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Ms. Child is the daughter of Ken and Michal Whitehorn of Cape Girardeau. Childs and Stokes are flight attendants with Frontier Airlines.
Son to Jacob David and Michaela Schae Jansen of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:06 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Name, Bodhi Wayne. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Jansen is the former Michaela Cobb, daughter of Harold and Mary Cobb of Chaffee. She is owner of Michaela Jansen Photography. Jansen is the son of David and Mary Jansen of Cape Girardeau. He works for Jansco Outdoor Advertisement.
Daughter to Travis Aaron and Shaila Ann Dyer of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:32 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Name, Rhyly Ann. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Mrs. Dyer is the former Shaila Buchmiller, daughter of David Buchmiller of Palmetto, Florida, and Melissa Gromer of Marble Hill. She is support staff with Regency Management. Dyer is the son of Herbert and Deborah Dyer of Fredericktown, Missouri. He is a painter with Midwest Painting and Wallcovering.
Son to William Raymond Burfield-Farley and Chloe Rae Bleckler of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:46 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Name, William Raymond Jr. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Ms. Bleckler is the daughter of Robert Bollinger of Bonne Terre, Missouri. She is a waitress at Jer's. Burfield-Farley is the son of William Burfield of Decatur, Michigan and Lydia Farley of Magnolia, Texas. He works for Crites Drywall.
Son to Wesley DaxMonte Patterson and Jameshia Emma-Lee Hamilton of Cape Girardeau. Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:21 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Name, M'kyng Liam. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Ms. Hamilton is the daughter of James and Salena Hamilton of Cape Girardeau and Vihna Anderson. She works at Loyal Freight Broker Co.
Daughter to Damian Micheal and Brittany Ann Martin of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:35 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Name, Audrey Elizabeth. Weight, 12 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Martin is the former Brittany Flath, daughter of Clifford and Shirley Flath and Steven Flath of Marble Hill. Martin is the son of David Martin of Rockford, Illinois, and Sharon Martin of Butler, Missouri. He is a groundsman at Capital Sand.
Son to William Tyler and Meagan Marie Agee of Caruthersville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Name, William Tyler II. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Agee is the former Meagan Hall, daughter of Rick and Crystal Hall and Kristi Hall of Caruthersville. She is a cosmetologist at Kristi and Company. Agee is the son of Mike and Suzanne Menz of Perkins, Missouri. He works for Sullivan's Auto & Tire.
Son to Khalil Domonic Reed and Alexis Unique Patterson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:29 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Name, Khalen Dion. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second son. Ms. Patterson is the daughter of Johnnie and Sandy Patterson of Cape Girardeau. Reed is the son of Kevin Reed of Joliet, Illinois, and Pernisha White of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Natalia Athenia Johnson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:18 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Name, Adrian Len. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Ms. Johnson is the daughter of Angela Lee of Cape Girardeau. She works at Golden Corral.
Daughter to Zachary Stephen and Kala Marie Rozier of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:09 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Name, Finley Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Rozier is the former Kala Bohnert, daughter of Jerry and Mary Bohnert of Perryville. She works at Saint Francis Medical Center. Rozier is the son of Stephen and Mary Rozier of Perryville. He works at Lichtenegger Law Firm.
Son to Dustin Anthony and Wendy Danielle Wilson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:57 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Name, Elliott Carson. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wilson is the former Wendy Wilson, daughter of Mearlin and Darlene Allen of Cape Girardeau, She works for the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department. Wilson is the son of Dale Wilson and Debbie Hunter of Republic, Missouri. He works for the United States Postal Service.
Son to Spencer Wayne and Megan Jo Hill of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:54 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Name, Sawyer Wayne. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hill is the former Megan White, daughter of Wayne and Deniese White of Marble Hill. She is deputy recorder of deeds for Bollinger County. Hill is the son of Stanley Hill of Forrest City, Arkansas, and Charles and Carolyn Burns of Marble Hill. He works for Local 513 Operators Union.
Daughter to Alex Dale and Michaela Jo Roth of Frohna, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:23 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Name, Henley Lou. Weight, 3 pounds. First child. Mrs. Roth is the former Michaela Haley, daughter of Mike and Carol Haley of Sedgewickville, Missouri. She works for the Cape Girardeau County Soil and Water Conservation District. Roth is the son of Dale and Lindy Roth of Altenburg, Missouri. He works for Missouri Department of Transportation.
Son to Paul Edwin "Eddie" Jr. and Sara Lynn Green of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:51 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Name, Paul Edwin III. Weight, 8 pounds. Second child, first son. Mrs. Green is the former Sara Blattel, daughter of Bob and Carla Blattel of Chaffee, Missouri. She is an agriculture teacher for Jackson School District. Green is the son of Paul and Angie Green of Bell City, Missouri. He works for Nestle Purina Pet Care Co. in Bloomfield, Missouri.
Daughter to Marcus Kaden and Kristen Olivia Traughber of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:33 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Name, Arabella Rose. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Traughber is the former Kristen Bode, daughter of James Bode of Benton, Missouri, and Charity Bode of Sikeston. Traughber is the son of Mark Traughber of Malden, Missouri.
Daughter to James David and Kimberly Dade Boley of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:59 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Name, Elizabeth Hope. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Mrs. Boley is the former Kimberly Shaw, daughter of Bob and Janet Shaw of Willow Springs, Missouri. Boley is the son of Clay and Anna Boley of Louisiana, Missouri. The couple are Chi Alpha missionaries to Southeast Missouri State University.
Son to Matthew Alan and Shelby Marie Stark of St. Mary, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:42 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Name, Brody Matthew. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Stark is the former Shelby Hotop, daughter of Mike Hotop of Biehle, Missouri, and Julie and Tony Anschultz of Perryville, Missouri. She is an occupational therapy assistant at RehabCare. Stark is the son of Alan and Brenda Stark of Perryville. He is a taxidermist at Wildest Dreams Taxidermy.
