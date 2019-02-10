Births 10/2/19

Burgess

Son to Drew William and Amanda Jean Burgess of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:53 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Name, Barrett Duke. Weight, 4 pounds, 15 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Burgess is the former Amanda Kessler, daughter of Joy and Duke Kessler of Evansville, Illinois. She works in the NICU at Saint Francis Medical Center. Burgess is the son of Brad and Debbie Burgess of Gordonville. He works at Mondi.

Swoboda

Daughter to Elliott James and Rebecca Marie Swoboda of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:59 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Name, Arlee Jean. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Fifth daughter. Mrs. Swoboda is the former Rebecca Komorech, daughter of Bob and Donna Komorech of Cape Girardeau. She is HR manager at Saint Francis Medical Center. Swoboda is the son of Stuart and Kathy Swoboda of Cape Girardeau. He is pastor at Gospel Life Church.

Moore

Son to Rod Dammarr and Kayla Vaniece Moore of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:51 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Name, Kaiden Kyrie. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Moore is the former Kayla Reed, daughter of LaToshia Reed of Cape Girardeau. She works for Tyson Foods. Moore is the son of Gloria Moore of Sikeston. He works for Burrows Construction.

McDowell

Son to Timothy Brett and Laura Elizabeth Eileen McDowell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:51 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Name, Oliver Graeme. Weight, 9 pounds. Second child, first son. Mrs. McDowell is the former Laura Biester, daughter of Larry and Charleen Biester of Jackson. She works at Saint Francis Medical Center. McDowell is the son of Tim and Susan McDowell of Jackson. He works at Innovative Supply.

Gholson

Son to Joshua Andrew Gholson and Jamie Leigh Cramner of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:19 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Name, Corbin Andrew. Weight, 4 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Ms. Cramner is the daughter of Randy Gambill of Benton, Missouri, and Valarie Gambill of Jackson. She works at The Lutheran Home. Gholson is the son of Randy and Dotty Gholson of Jackson. He works for Wahlco.

Rich

Son to Daniel Ray and Brittney Nicole rich of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:40 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Name, Eric Ray. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Rich is the former Brittney Dillman, daughter of Chuck Dillman of Anna, Illinois, and Kimberly Dillman of Cape Girardeau. She works at Sam's Club. Rich is the son of Steve and Connie Richy of Crump. He also works at Sam's Club.

Thomas

Daughter to Mark Edward and Tiffany Lynn Thomas of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:27 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Name, Sawyer Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Thomas is the former Tiffany Kerber, daughter of Daniel Kerber of Morley, Missouri, and Kelly Kerber of Jackson. She is operations manager with Rhodes Convenience Stores. Thomas is the son of Jerri Thomas of Sedgewickville, Missouri. He is assistant custodial supervisor for the Jackson School District.

Childs

Son to Kenyatta Ascot Stokes and Erica Mene Childs of Forest Park, Georgia, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Name, Amani Kenyatta. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Ms. Child is the daughter of Ken and Michal Whitehorn of Cape Girardeau. Childs and Stokes are flight attendants with Frontier Airlines.

Jansen

Son to Jacob David and Michaela Schae Jansen of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:06 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Name, Bodhi Wayne. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Jansen is the former Michaela Cobb, daughter of Harold and Mary Cobb of Chaffee. She is owner of Michaela Jansen Photography. Jansen is the son of David and Mary Jansen of Cape Girardeau. He works for Jansco Outdoor Advertisement.

Dyer

Daughter to Travis Aaron and Shaila Ann Dyer of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:32 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Name, Rhyly Ann. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Mrs. Dyer is the former Shaila Buchmiller, daughter of David Buchmiller of Palmetto, Florida, and Melissa Gromer of Marble Hill. She is support staff with Regency Management. Dyer is the son of Herbert and Deborah Dyer of Fredericktown, Missouri. He is a painter with Midwest Painting and Wallcovering.

Ellis

Daughter to Christopher Michael and Brittany Lynn Ellis of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Name, Janie Catherine. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Ellis is the former Brittany Koch, daughter of Robert Koch of Chaffee, Missouri, and the late Jamie Koch. She is an accountant with Hillin & Company PC. Ellis is the son of Ivan and Lou Ellis of Jackson. He is a construction technician with MoDOT.

Burfield

Son to William Raymond Burfield-Farley and Chloe Rae Bleckler of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:46 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Name, William Raymond Jr. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Ms. Bleckler is the daughter of Robert Bollinger of Bonne Terre, Missouri. She is a waitress at Jer's. Burfield-Farley is the son of William Burfield of Decatur, Michigan and Lydia Farley of Magnolia, Texas. He works for Crites Drywall.

Patterson

Son to Wesley DaxMonte Patterson and Jameshia Emma-Lee Hamilton of Cape Girardeau. Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:21 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Name, M'kyng Liam. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Ms. Hamilton is the daughter of James and Salena Hamilton of Cape Girardeau and Vihna Anderson. She works at Loyal Freight Broker Co.

Martin

Daughter to Damian Micheal and Brittany Ann Martin of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:35 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Name, Audrey Elizabeth. Weight, 12 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Martin is the former Brittany Flath, daughter of Clifford and Shirley Flath and Steven Flath of Marble Hill. Martin is the son of David Martin of Rockford, Illinois, and Sharon Martin of Butler, Missouri. He is a groundsman at Capital Sand.