Births 10/2/17

Son to Mark Allan and Mary Jean Schultz II of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:49 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. Name, Myles George. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Third son. Mrs. Schultz is the former Mary Dorlac, daughter of Barbara Eagle of Cape Girardeau. She is a social worker for the state of Missouri. Schultz is the son of Mark Schultz of Chaffee, Missouri, and Dolores (Bruce) Baker of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Lance Michael and Hailey Christine Roth of Altenburg, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:44 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Name, Lincoln Michael. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Roth is a registered nurse at Southeast Hospital. Roth is employed by Perryville Overhead Door.
Daughter to Lucas William and Jenna Dawn Simmons of Glenallen, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:56 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Name, Kenli Rose. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Simmons is the former Jenna Upchurch, daughter of Steven and Marcia Upchurch of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is self-employed at Simmons Upholstery. Simmons is the son of Ken and Sharon Simmons of Glenallen. He is a captain and paramedic with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.
Son to Jon Garrett and Jessica Marie McMillan of Shawneetown, Southeast Hospital, 7:41 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Name, Waylon Ray. Weight, 2 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. McMillan is the former Jessica Drum, daughter of Randy and Linda Drum of Millersville. She is employed by Advanced Dermatology. McMillan is the son of Marvin and Sharon McMillan of Friedheim. He is employed by East Perry Lumber Co.
Daughter to Brandon Kyle and Gabrielle Alyse Hicks of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:56 pm. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Name, Charlotte Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hicks is the former Gabrielle Cagle, daughter of Geri and Ron Sinuard of Morley, Missouri, and Earl and Lisa Cagle of Wentzville, Missouri. She is a registered dietitian with the Dunklin County Health Department. Hicks is the son of Artie and Tracy Hicks of Sikeston. He is a staff accountant with SoutheastHEALTH.
Son to Seth Franklin and Stacey Ann Landewee of Kelso, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Name, Shane Franklin. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Landewee is the former Stacey Heisserer, daughter of Ralph Heisserer and Brenda Heisserer of Scott City. She is employed by Aldi. Landewee is the son of David and Sherry Landewee of Leopold, Missouri. He is employed by the Altenburg School District.
Daughter to Anthony Charles and Amber Dawn Cervantes of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:59 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Name, Gracelyn Jean. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cervantes is the former Amber Pennington, daughter of Dan and Jean Pennington of Cape Girardeau. She is lead teacher at the University School for Young Children at Southeast Missouri State University. Cervantes is the son of Joe and Lisa Widner of Cape Girardeau and Miguel and Carmen Cervantes of Kansas City, Missouri. He is a production planner at Newell Rubbermaid.
