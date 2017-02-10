Births 10/2/17

McMillan

Son to Jon Garrett and Jessica Marie McMillan of Shawneetown, Southeast Hospital, 7:41 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Name, Waylon Ray. Weight, 2 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. McMillan is the former Jessica Drum, daughter of Randy and Linda Drum of Millersville. She is employed by Advanced Dermatology. McMillan is the son of Marvin and Sharon McMillan of Friedheim. He is employed by East Perry Lumber Co.

Hicks

Daughter to Brandon Kyle and Gabrielle Alyse Hicks of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:56 pm. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Name, Charlotte Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hicks is the former Gabrielle Cagle, daughter of Geri and Ron Sinuard of Morley, Missouri, and Earl and Lisa Cagle of Wentzville, Missouri. She is a registered dietitian with the Dunklin County Health Department. Hicks is the son of Artie and Tracy Hicks of Sikeston. He is a staff accountant with SoutheastHEALTH.

Landewee

Son to Seth Franklin and Stacey Ann Landewee of Kelso, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Name, Shane Franklin. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Landewee is the former Stacey Heisserer, daughter of Ralph Heisserer and Brenda Heisserer of Scott City. She is employed by Aldi. Landewee is the son of David and Sherry Landewee of Leopold, Missouri. He is employed by the Altenburg School District.

Cervantes

Daughter to Anthony Charles and Amber Dawn Cervantes of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:59 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Name, Gracelyn Jean. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cervantes is the former Amber Pennington, daughter of Dan and Jean Pennington of Cape Girardeau. She is lead teacher at the University School for Young Children at Southeast Missouri State University. Cervantes is the son of Joe and Lisa Widner of Cape Girardeau and Miguel and Carmen Cervantes of Kansas City, Missouri. He is a production planner at Newell Rubbermaid.