RecordsOctober 18, 2018

Births 10/18/18

Southeast Missourian

Keys

Son to Gabriel and Merritt Keys of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:42 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. Name, Reid Oliver. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Keys is the daughter of Dave and Lisa Gerlach of Cape Girardeau, and John and Jerrie Heisserer of Cape Girardeau. She is a nurse practitioner at SoutheastHEALTH. Keys is the son of Eddie and Colleen Keys of Cape Girardeau. He is a student at SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing.

Lasters

Son to Kerry Wayne and Ashley Lasters of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:58 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Name, Cole Gerard. Weight, 8 pounds. Second child, first son. Mrs. Lasters is the daughter of Gerard and Carolyn Essner of New Hamburg, Missouri. She is a surgery assistant at the Center of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. Lasters is the son of Kerry and Kim Lasters of Bell City, Missouri. He is a self-employed farmer.

Births
