Births 10/18/18

Lasters

Son to Kerry Wayne and Ashley Lasters of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:58 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Name, Cole Gerard. Weight, 8 pounds. Second child, first son. Mrs. Lasters is the daughter of Gerard and Carolyn Essner of New Hamburg, Missouri. She is a surgery assistant at the Center of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. Lasters is the son of Kerry and Kim Lasters of Bell City, Missouri. He is a self-employed farmer.