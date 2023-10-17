Births 10/17/23

Daughter to Kimberly Francis Jean Goings of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:19 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Name, Hannah Mae. Weight, 2 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Goings is the daughter of Robin Goings and Ricky Goings of Sikeston.
Twin daughters to Eric Terrill Collins and Leanna Denise Delouise Williamson of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, Saturday, July 22, 2022. Serenity Patricia Ann was born at 2:19 p.m. and weighed 2 pounds, .8 ounce. Soraya Tearesa Ann was born at 2:20 p.m. and weighed 1 pound, 9 ounces. Third and fourth daughters. Williamson is the daughter of Linda Williamson-Moore and John Thomas Moore of Sikeston. Collins is the son of Patricia Collins and Henry Johnson of Miami. He works for Tyson Foods.
Daughter to Steven Anton Jones and Robnikka Sheila Janique Wilkerson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Name, Robyn La'Mia. Weight, 3 pounds, 14.7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Wilkerson is the daughter of Robyn Wilkerson of Cape Girardeau and Bronson McElrath of Columbia, Missouri. She is a server at Olive Garden. Jones is the son of Shawn Jones of Memphis, Tennessee. He is a dishwasher at IHOP.
Son to Nick Michael and Tiffanie Darlene Grassi of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Name, Titus Dale. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Grassi is the former Tiffanie Shipman, daughter of Ronnie and Vickie Shipman of Jackson. She is a teacher with the Jackson School District. Grassi is the son of Kyle Garvey of Sherwood, Oregon, and the late Gary Grassi. He is employed by Project 200.
Son to Ian Bryce and McKinzie Kay Tacderas of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:49 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Name, Roman Bryce. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Tacderas is the former McKinzie Scott, daughter of Darrin and Jana Scott of Jackson. She is a stay-at-home mom. Tacderas is the son of Lito and Deanna Tacderas of Carterville, Illinois. He is a college minister.
Son to Quarmaine Markell Owens and Nautica Lakeith McElmurry of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:19 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Name, Quince Ny'eir. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second son. McElmurry is the daughter of Stephanie Pullen and Marlon McElmurry of Cape Girardeau. Owens is the son of Teresa Owens and Tim Thornton of Cape Girardeau. McElmurry and Owens are both employed by Logan's Roadhouse.
Daughter to Brandon Leroy and Amy Rose Youngerman of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:19 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Name, Gracelyn Rose. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Youngerman is the former Amy Vanlandingham, daughter of Rich and Kim Jones of Jackson and Mark and Charla Vanlandingham of Jackson. She is a stay-at-home mom. Youngerman is the son of Danny and Laura Youngerman of Jackson. He works for Kranawetter Excavating & Hauling.
Son to Omar Egnacio and Amber Dawn Ciro of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:03 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Name, Jordan Andres. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Ciro is the former Amber Duty, daughter of John Duty of Dongola, Illinois. She is employed by the Missouri Department of Corrections/Probation and Parole. Ciro is the son of Gladys Ciro of New York, New York. He works for GardaWorld Federal Services.
Daughter to Fidencio Hernandez Ruiz and Mirta Deferia Garcia of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Name, Layla. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Deferia Garcia is the daughter of Juana Garcia of Veracruz, Mexico. Hernandez Ruiz is the son of Francisco Hernadez and Julia Ruiz of Veracruz. He is employed by Sherick's Painting, Roofing and Construction.
Daughter to Roy Clay Hinman III and Starr Michelle Bernhardt of Mounds, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:17 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Name, Caoimhe Ire Dahlia. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Bernhardt is the daughter of Kermit Hughey of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Heather Mouser of Cape Girardeau. Hinman is the son of Crystal Helton of Mounds and Roy Hinman Jr. of Villa Ridge, Illinois. He works for the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Son to Deanna Marie Cobbs of Villa Ridge, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:43 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. Name, Wilder Michael James. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second son. Cobbs is the daughter of Cindy and David Helton of Villa Ridge.
