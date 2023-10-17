Births 10/17/23

Beeson

Daughter to Kimberly Francis Jean Goings of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:19 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Name, Hannah Mae. Weight, 2 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Goings is the daughter of Robin Goings and Ricky Goings of Sikeston.

Collins

Twin daughters to Eric Terrill Collins and Leanna Denise Delouise Williamson of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, Saturday, July 22, 2022. Serenity Patricia Ann was born at 2:19 p.m. and weighed 2 pounds, .8 ounce. Soraya Tearesa Ann was born at 2:20 p.m. and weighed 1 pound, 9 ounces. Third and fourth daughters. Williamson is the daughter of Linda Williamson-Moore and John Thomas Moore of Sikeston. Collins is the son of Patricia Collins and Henry Johnson of Miami. He works for Tyson Foods.

Jones

Daughter to Steven Anton Jones and Robnikka Sheila Janique Wilkerson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Name, Robyn La'Mia. Weight, 3 pounds, 14.7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Wilkerson is the daughter of Robyn Wilkerson of Cape Girardeau and Bronson McElrath of Columbia, Missouri. She is a server at Olive Garden. Jones is the son of Shawn Jones of Memphis, Tennessee. He is a dishwasher at IHOP.

Grassi

Son to Nick Michael and Tiffanie Darlene Grassi of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Name, Titus Dale. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Grassi is the former Tiffanie Shipman, daughter of Ronnie and Vickie Shipman of Jackson. She is a teacher with the Jackson School District. Grassi is the son of Kyle Garvey of Sherwood, Oregon, and the late Gary Grassi. He is employed by Project 200.

Tacderas

Son to Ian Bryce and McKinzie Kay Tacderas of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:49 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Name, Roman Bryce. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Tacderas is the former McKinzie Scott, daughter of Darrin and Jana Scott of Jackson. She is a stay-at-home mom. Tacderas is the son of Lito and Deanna Tacderas of Carterville, Illinois. He is a college minister.