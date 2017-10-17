Births 10/17/17

Daughter to David Regan and Chassidy Nicole Franklin Jr. of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:37 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Name, Harper Regan. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Franklin is the former Chassidy Hill, daughter of Sandy and Rick Beppler of East Prairie, Missouri. She is employed by Gibson Recovery Center. Franklin is the son of Loretta Ailene Franklin of Sikeston, Missouri, and David Regan Franklin Sr. of Charleston, Missouri. He is hospitality manager for The Chateau Girardeau.
Daughter to Garry Wayne Masters II and Courtney Ranae Davis of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:41 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Name, Cali Reba Dawn. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Third daughter. Davis is the daughter of Angie Davis and Shawn Davis of Marble Hill. Masters is the son of Sharron McCrackin and Garry Masters of Marble Hill.
Daughter to Kianna Marie Braxton of Hayti, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:18 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Name, Haliyah Marie. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Braxton is the daughter of Carolyn Reed of Hayti and Cornell Braxton of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Garrett Dale and Chelsea Dawn Patterson of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Name, Avery McKenna. Weight, 10 pounds. First child. Mrs. Patterson is the former Chelsea Birk, daughter of Tony Birk of Delta and Stacey Birk of Branson, Missouri. She is a hairdresser at Shear Delight Salon. Patterson is the son of Dale and Debbie Patterson of Chaffee. He is employed in the meat department at Schnucks.
Daughter to Christian Andrew and Amanda Nycole Estes of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Name, Eleanore Abigail. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Estes is the former Amanda Rader, daughter of Mike Rader of Mountain Grove, Missouri, and Sherry Rader of Cape Girardeau. Estes is the son of Barb Thomas of Jackson. He is a custom tattoo artist at Flesh Hound Tattoo Studio.
Daughter to Adam Joseph and Ruby Ellen Morton of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:46 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. Name, Abigail Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Mrs. Morton is the former Ruby Head.
