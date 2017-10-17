Births 10/17/17

Franklin

Daughter to David Regan and Chassidy Nicole Franklin Jr. of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:37 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Name, Harper Regan. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Franklin is the former Chassidy Hill, daughter of Sandy and Rick Beppler of East Prairie, Missouri. She is employed by Gibson Recovery Center. Franklin is the son of Loretta Ailene Franklin of Sikeston, Missouri, and David Regan Franklin Sr. of Charleston, Missouri. He is hospitality manager for The Chateau Girardeau.

Masters

Daughter to Garry Wayne Masters II and Courtney Ranae Davis of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:41 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Name, Cali Reba Dawn. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Third daughter. Davis is the daughter of Angie Davis and Shawn Davis of Marble Hill. Masters is the son of Sharron McCrackin and Garry Masters of Marble Hill.

Braxton

Daughter to Kianna Marie Braxton of Hayti, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:18 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Name, Haliyah Marie. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Braxton is the daughter of Carolyn Reed of Hayti and Cornell Braxton of Cape Girardeau.