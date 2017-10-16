Births 10/16/17

Hess

Son to Dustin Marcus and Tammi Marie Hess of Delta, Southeast Hospital, 11:04 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Name, Wolfgang Amadeus. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Hess is the former Tammi Lee. Hess is employed by BioKyowa.

Cantrell

Daughter to Brandon Vernon Cantrell and Amber Nichole Stanley of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:02 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Name, Ava Christina. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Stanley is the daughter of Mike Stanley and Christina Strubberg of Jackson. Cantrell is the son of Steve Minton of St. Louis. Cantrell and Stanley are employed by Walmart in Jackson.

Houseman

Son to Michael Austin and Megan Diane Houseman of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:49 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Name, Preston Michael. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Houseman is the daughter of Tina and Dale Vancil of Anna. She is employed as a certified surgical technician in the Saint Francis Medical Center operating room. Houseman is the son of Lisa and David Houseman of Anna. He is plant supervisor at Masters Choice.

Johnson

Son to Justin Michael Johnson and Rachael Marie Vaughn of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Name, Liam Jacob. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second son. Vaughn is the daughter of Retha Vaughn and Danny Vaughn of Sikeston. Johnson is the son of April Johnson and Jackie Johnson of Sikeston. He is employed by Walmart.

Foutch

Daughter to Kyle Andrew Foutch and Amy Nicole Ward of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:38 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Name, Nyla Renae. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Sixth child, fifth daughter. Ward is the former Amy Dennis, daughter of Terry Dennis of Provo, Utah. Foutch is the son of Cathy Foutch and Edward Foutch of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Express Employment.