Births 10/16/17

Son to Dustin Marcus and Tammi Marie Hess of Delta, Southeast Hospital, 11:04 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Name, Wolfgang Amadeus. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Hess is the former Tammi Lee. Hess is employed by BioKyowa.
Daughter to Brandon Vernon Cantrell and Amber Nichole Stanley of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:02 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Name, Ava Christina. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Stanley is the daughter of Mike Stanley and Christina Strubberg of Jackson. Cantrell is the son of Steve Minton of St. Louis. Cantrell and Stanley are employed by Walmart in Jackson.
Son to Michael Austin and Megan Diane Houseman of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:49 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Name, Preston Michael. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Houseman is the daughter of Tina and Dale Vancil of Anna. She is employed as a certified surgical technician in the Saint Francis Medical Center operating room. Houseman is the son of Lisa and David Houseman of Anna. He is plant supervisor at Masters Choice.
Son to Justin Michael Johnson and Rachael Marie Vaughn of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Name, Liam Jacob. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second son. Vaughn is the daughter of Retha Vaughn and Danny Vaughn of Sikeston. Johnson is the son of April Johnson and Jackie Johnson of Sikeston. He is employed by Walmart.
Daughter to Kyle Andrew Foutch and Amy Nicole Ward of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:38 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Name, Nyla Renae. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Sixth child, fifth daughter. Ward is the former Amy Dennis, daughter of Terry Dennis of Provo, Utah. Foutch is the son of Cathy Foutch and Edward Foutch of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Express Employment.
Daughter to Joshua Adam Decker and Brittney Ann Myers-Decker of Kennett, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Name, Kinley Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Myers-Decker is the former Brittney Myers, daughter of Christell Myers of Jackson and Robert Oberman of Jackson.
Daughter to David Zachary and Kacie Danielle Curry of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:51 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. Name, Maybree Kate. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Curry is the former Kacie Evans, daughter of Rick Evans and Karen Evans of Sikeston, Missouri. Curry is the son of David Curry and Kathy McIntyre of Sikeston. He is a farmer with Curry Farms.
Daughter to Jeremy Blake and Jessica Nichole Miller of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:44 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. Name, Blakesly Rene Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Miller is the former Jessica Bolen, daughter of Sherri Uren and David Bolen of Jackson. She is an administrative assistant with The Center for Oral Surgery. Miller is the son of Jerry and Stacy Miller of Jackson. He is a driver with Negwer Materials.
Son to Brandon Lee and Cara Brooke Pind of Jonesboro, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. Name, Spencer Charles. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Pind is the former Cara Farris, daughter of April Farris and Jerry Farris of Jonesboro. She is a bank teller at Anna-Jonesboro National Bank. Pind is the son of Michael Pind of Wolf Lake, Illinois, and Kim Pind of McClure, Illinois. He is a client-retention specialist with Rent One.
Son to Scott Wade and Heather Nicole Carter of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:14 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Name, Camden Wade. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Carter is the former Heather Musgrave, daughter of Rhonda Morton of Jonesboro, Illinois, and Randy Musgrave of Anna. She is a teacher at Jonesboro Grade School. Carter is the son of Randy and Christine Bridges of Anna. He is a correctional officer at the Menard Correctional Center.
Daughter to Matthew Tyler and Celestial Faye Vandiver of Bloomfield, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:26 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Name, Quinn Celestial. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Vandiver is the former Celestial Shields, daughter of Brenda and Stan Shields of Chaffee, Missouri. She is employed by the Missouri Children's Division. Vandiver is the son of Sharon Vandiver of Bloomfield and Jeffrey and Dawn Vandiver of Bloomfield. He is employed by W.W. Wood Products.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.