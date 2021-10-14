Births 10/14/21

Daughter to Gabriel and Janice Scherer of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:58 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Name, Eleanor Ann. Weight, 8 pounds. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Scherer is the daughter of Norman Jansen and JoEllen Jansen of Leopold, Missouri. She works for W.E. Walker-Lakenan Insurance. Scherer is the son of Fred Scherer and Christy Scherer of Bell City, Missouri. He is a self-employed farmer.
Daughter to David LeGrand and Jessica Coomer of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:14 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Name, Annalise Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 13.1 ounces. First child. Coomer is the daughter of Mary Coomer and Kenneth Coomer of Delta. She is employed by Landmark Hospital. LeGrand is the son of Rodney LeGrand and Leah LeGrand of Dexter, Missouri. He is a truck driver with Dollar General.
Daughter to Christopher and Stacy Dunning of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:21 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Name, Avery Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 4.5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Dunning is the daughter of Howard Green of Tina, Missouri, and Sonja Roney of Springfield, Missouri. She is a senior technician at John's Pharmacy. Dunning is the son of James Dunning and Joan Dunning of Jackson. He is a senior software engineer with Vizient.
Twin sons to Matthew and Hannah Brewer of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Trenten Matthew was born at 6:43 p.m. and weighed 4 pounds, 13 ounces. Tristan Alan was born at 8:15 p.m. and weighed 4 pounds, 4 ounces. Third and fourth children, second and third sons. Mrs. Brewer is the daughter of Curtis Wills of Jackson and the late LaDonna Wills of Perryville. She is a dietitian with Gilster-Mary Lee. Brewer is the son of Timothy and Julie Brewer of St. Mary, Missouri. He is a carpenter with Zoellner Construction.
Son to Matthew and Angela VanGennip of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:57 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Name, Houston John-Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. VanGennip is the daughter of the late Michael Martin and the late Noriko Martin. Vangennip is the son of Norbert and Marethe Vangennip of Marble Hill, Missouri.
