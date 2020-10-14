Births 10/14/20

Robinson

Daughter to Corey and Hannah Robinson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:01 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Name, Charlotte Jo. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Robinson is the daughter of Mike and Debbie Hamilton of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at SoutheastHEALTH. Robinson is the son of Tom and Teresa Robinson of Cape Girardeau. He is the manager of West Park Lanes.

Tucker

Son to Destiny Bellamy of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:33 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Name, Ja'Kyrin Marshawn. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Bellamy is the daughter of Marsha Brown of Cape Girardeau.

Dunlap

Son to Alex Dunlap and Kelly Beasley-Dunlap of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:51 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Name, Cash Wade. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Beasley-Dunlap is the daughter of Sue Rees and Gary Beasley of Cape Girardeau. She works for the U.S. Census Bureau. Dunlap is the son of Mary Dunlap and David Dunlap of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Zoellner Construction.