Births 10/14/20

Daughter to Corey and Hannah Robinson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:01 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Name, Charlotte Jo. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Robinson is the daughter of Mike and Debbie Hamilton of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at SoutheastHEALTH. Robinson is the son of Tom and Teresa Robinson of Cape Girardeau. He is the manager of West Park Lanes.
Son to Destiny Bellamy of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:33 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Name, Ja'Kyrin Marshawn. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Bellamy is the daughter of Marsha Brown of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Alex Dunlap and Kelly Beasley-Dunlap of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:51 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Name, Cash Wade. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Beasley-Dunlap is the daughter of Sue Rees and Gary Beasley of Cape Girardeau. She works for the U.S. Census Bureau. Dunlap is the son of Mary Dunlap and David Dunlap of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Zoellner Construction.
Daughter to Joe and Katie Trankle of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:42 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Name, Georgia Kate. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Trankle is the daughter of J.C. and Sharon Brucker of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a teacher with the Oak Ridge School District. Trankle is the son of David and Karen Trankle of Leopold. He works for Trankle Masonry.
Son to Keith and Janelle Caldwell of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:18 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Name, Oliver Samuel. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Caldwell is the daughter of Susan Engelmann and Steve Engelmann of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at Southeast Hospital. Caldwell is the son of Kim Caldwell and Mike Caldwell of Thebes, Illinois. He works for DHL.
Son to Jordan and Megan Branstetter of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Name, Brooks William. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Branstetter is the daughter of Sherry Royal and Danny Royal of Pfafftown, North Carolina. Branstetter is the son of Boyce Branstetter and Barbara Branstetter of Vandalia, Missouri.
Daughter to Cory and Lisa Slusher of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:03 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Name, Connelly Janet. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Slusher is the daughter of Frank and Kathy Imgrund of Destin, Florida. She is an art teacher at Kelly Elementary School. Slusher is the son of Glen Slusher of Benton, Missouri, and the late Jan Slusher. He is owner of Slusher Farm & Home.
