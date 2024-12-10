Births 10-12-24

Boese

Daughter to Storm Tyler and Heather Renee Boese of Chaffee, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:09 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. Name, Stormie Renee. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Boese is the former Heather Gosche, daughter of Lisa Scherer and Doug Gosche of Oran. She is a radiologic technologist at Missouri Delta Medical Center. Boese is the son of Boyce and Abigail Boese of Chaffee and Kim Boese of Chaffee. He is employed by Scott County Corrections and by the Missouri Army National Guard.

Slinkard

Son to Nicholas Ryan and Ashley Marie Slinkard of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:39 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. Name, Brayden Dale. Weight, 5 pounds. First child. Mrs. Slinkard is the former Ashley Rohman, daughter of Chris Rohman of St. Louis. She is employed by Lumeris. Slinkard is the son of Scott Slinkard and Barb Slinkard of Marble Hill. He works for Cape Blueprint.

Zimmerman