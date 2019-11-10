Births 10/11/19

Walters

Son to Ben and Christy Walters of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:04 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Name, Maximus Scott. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Walters is the daughter of Robert Wilkens of Antioch, Tennessee, and Sherry Wilkens of Marble Hill. She is a stay-at-home mom. Walters is the son of Bill and Carol Walters of Dutchtown. He works for Roark.

Lutman

Daughter to Brandon and Sydney Lutman of Dexter, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:42 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Name, Mila Elizabeth. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lutman is the daughter of Jerry and Angela Townsend of Dexter. She works at SoutheastHEALTH of Stoddard County. Lutman is the son of Carl and Shaundous Lutman of Sikeston, Missouri, and Raymond and Cheryl Tinnon of Campbell, Missouri. He works at Integrity Communications.

Smith

Son to Tyler Smith and Brittany Schrum of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:27 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Name, Leyten Allen. Weight, 7 pounds, 13.9 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Ms. Schrum is the daughter of Clint and Rebecca McAlister of Advance, Missouri. She works for FedEx Ground. Smith is the son of Larry and Nancy Smith of Chaffee. He works for Armour Lite Trailers.