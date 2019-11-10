Births 10/11/19

Son to Ben and Christy Walters of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:04 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Name, Maximus Scott. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Walters is the daughter of Robert Wilkens of Antioch, Tennessee, and Sherry Wilkens of Marble Hill. She is a stay-at-home mom. Walters is the son of Bill and Carol Walters of Dutchtown. He works for Roark.
Daughter to Brandon and Sydney Lutman of Dexter, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:42 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Name, Mila Elizabeth. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lutman is the daughter of Jerry and Angela Townsend of Dexter. She works at SoutheastHEALTH of Stoddard County. Lutman is the son of Carl and Shaundous Lutman of Sikeston, Missouri, and Raymond and Cheryl Tinnon of Campbell, Missouri. He works at Integrity Communications.
Son to Tyler Smith and Brittany Schrum of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:27 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Name, Leyten Allen. Weight, 7 pounds, 13.9 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Ms. Schrum is the daughter of Clint and Rebecca McAlister of Advance, Missouri. She works for FedEx Ground. Smith is the son of Larry and Nancy Smith of Chaffee. He works for Armour Lite Trailers.
Daughter to Jason and Michelle Abernathy of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:18 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Name, Berkley Kate. Weight, 10 pounds, 8 ounces. Fourth daughter. Mrs. Abernathy is the daughter of James and Debbi Garrett of Jackson. She works at Apria Healthcare. Abermathy is the son of Robert and Leticia Ice of Wappapello, Missouri. He works for Premium Mechanical.
Daughter to Ethan and Amber Grant of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:38 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Name, Grace Rosemaryann. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Grant is the daughter of Dennis and Debbie Way of Jackson. She is a registered nurse at Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center. Grant is the son of Michael and Anita Grant of Jackson. He is a clerk for the United States Postal Service.
Son to Tony and Karen Woomer of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:57 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Name, Luke Anthony. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Woomer is the daughter of Thomas and Martha Obermann of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a pharmacist for SoutheastHEALTH. Woomer is the son of Patti Woomer of Lexington, Kentucky, and the late Matthew Woomer. He is a pharmacist at Walmart Neighborhood Market.
Daughter to Jacob and Brittany York of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:22 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Name, Amelia Diane. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. York is the daughter of Heather and Tyler Russom of Chaffee and Sam and Lisa Brewer of Jackson. York is the son of Jamie and Ashley Seabaugh of Jackson and Jennifer and Jason Pugh of Foley, Alabama. He works at Buzzi Unicem.
