Births 10-10-21

Overbey

Daughter to Douglas Marvin and Katherine Suzanne Overbey of Durham, North Carolina, Duke University Hospital in Durham, 3:53 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Name, Lexi Kate. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Overbey is the former Katherine Brown, daughter of John and Melissa Strickert of Jackson. She is a nurse educator. Overbey is the son of Dan and Gail Overbey of Cape Girardeau. He is a cardiothoracic surgeon.

Gadberry

Daughter to Hamilton Ford Gadberry and Cheyanne Yevon Shipman of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:31 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Name, Avareigh Kate. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Third daughter. Shipman is the daughter of Jennifer Graham of Greenbrier, Missouri. Gadberry is the son of Patty Gadberry and Gary Gadberry of Advance. He works for Strobel Farms.

Scott

Daughter to Mia Le Scott of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:29 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Name, Emma Beth. Second daughter. Scott is the daughter of Alice Jackson of Cobden, Illinois.

Dodd

Daughter to Tyler William and Danielle Kay Dodd of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Name, Ocean Grace Kay. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Dodd is the former Danielle Tackett, daughter of Robert Kelley Tackett Sr. and Sharon Kay Tackett of Cape Girardeau. She is a personal care assistant with Visiting Nurse Association. Dodd is the son of James. William Dodd Jr., and Yvaughna Marie Hinkebein of Cape Girardeau. He is a dasher for Doordash.

Shipley

Twin sons to Wesley James and Cierra Marie Shipley of Sturdivant, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Bentley Lynn was born at 12:32 p.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 5.9 ounces. Weston James was born at 12:33 p.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 19 ounces. Second and third children, first and second sons. Mrs. Shipley is the former Cierra Schmidt, daughter of Stephanie Smith of Greenbrier, Missouri, and Aaron Schmidt of O'Fallon, Illinois. She is a stay-at-home mom and homemaker. Shipley is the son of Tammy Estes of Sikeston, Missouri, and James Shipley of Advance, Missouri. He is a soldier with the Missouri National Guard, as well as a mechanic and truck driver.

Ward

Son to Ivan Levi and Britany Marie Ward of Fredericktown, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Name, Asher Matthew. Weight, 7 pounds. Fourth son. Mrs. Ward is the former Brittany Rolens, daughter of Cindy Rolens of Fredericktown and Randy Besher of Marquand, Missouri. Ward is the son of Roger and Kim Ward of Fredericktown and Larry and Stacie Pederson of Whiteside, Missouri. He works at the Festus, Missouri, plant of Buzzi Unicem USA.

Headrick

Daughter to Brandt Allen Headrick and Ashgen Blake Dozier of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:51 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Name, Sawyer Bryella. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Dozier is the daughter of Kasie Williams of Delta and Mitchell Dozier of Allenville. Headrick is the son of Kimberly Headrick of Rockview, Missouri, and Mark Headrick of Allenville. He is employed by Kasten's Masonry.

Casey