Births 10-10-21

Daughter to Douglas Marvin and Katherine Suzanne Overbey of Durham, North Carolina, Duke University Hospital in Durham, 3:53 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Name, Lexi Kate. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Overbey is the former Katherine Brown, daughter of John and Melissa Strickert of Jackson. She is a nurse educator. Overbey is the son of Dan and Gail Overbey of Cape Girardeau. He is a cardiothoracic surgeon.
Gadberry
Daughter to Hamilton Ford Gadberry and Cheyanne Yevon Shipman of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:31 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Name, Avareigh Kate. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Third daughter. Shipman is the daughter of Jennifer Graham of Greenbrier, Missouri. Gadberry is the son of Patty Gadberry and Gary Gadberry of Advance. He works for Strobel Farms.
Scott
Daughter to Mia Le Scott of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:29 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Name, Emma Beth. Second daughter. Scott is the daughter of Alice Jackson of Cobden, Illinois.
Dodd
Daughter to Tyler William and Danielle Kay Dodd of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Name, Ocean Grace Kay. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Dodd is the former Danielle Tackett, daughter of Robert Kelley Tackett Sr. and Sharon Kay Tackett of Cape Girardeau. She is a personal care assistant with Visiting Nurse Association. Dodd is the son of James. William Dodd Jr., and Yvaughna Marie Hinkebein of Cape Girardeau. He is a dasher for Doordash.
Shipley
Twin sons to Wesley James and Cierra Marie Shipley of Sturdivant, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Bentley Lynn was born at 12:32 p.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 5.9 ounces. Weston James was born at 12:33 p.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 19 ounces. Second and third children, first and second sons. Mrs. Shipley is the former Cierra Schmidt, daughter of Stephanie Smith of Greenbrier, Missouri, and Aaron Schmidt of O'Fallon, Illinois. She is a stay-at-home mom and homemaker. Shipley is the son of Tammy Estes of Sikeston, Missouri, and James Shipley of Advance, Missouri. He is a soldier with the Missouri National Guard, as well as a mechanic and truck driver.
Ward
Son to Ivan Levi and Britany Marie Ward of Fredericktown, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Name, Asher Matthew. Weight, 7 pounds. Fourth son. Mrs. Ward is the former Brittany Rolens, daughter of Cindy Rolens of Fredericktown and Randy Besher of Marquand, Missouri. Ward is the son of Roger and Kim Ward of Fredericktown and Larry and Stacie Pederson of Whiteside, Missouri. He works at the Festus, Missouri, plant of Buzzi Unicem USA.
Headrick
Daughter to Brandt Allen Headrick and Ashgen Blake Dozier of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:51 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Name, Sawyer Bryella. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Dozier is the daughter of Kasie Williams of Delta and Mitchell Dozier of Allenville. Headrick is the son of Kimberly Headrick of Rockview, Missouri, and Mark Headrick of Allenville. He is employed by Kasten's Masonry.
Casey
Daughter to Eric W. and Rebecca J. Casey of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:53 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Name, Clara Jane. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Casey is the former Rebecca Beussink, daughter of Ralph and Sandy Beussink of Leopold. She is a Disability Determination Services counselor for the State of Missouri. Casey is the son of Ben and Sandy Casey of Anna, Illinois. He is a deckhand with American Commercial Barge Lines.
Wells
Son to Shawn Brayton and Jodie Raye Wells of Whitewater, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:47 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Name, Krew Hudson. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Wells is the former Jodie Tucker. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Wells is marketing manager for ACT Entertainment.
Adams
Son to Dylan Greggory and Brooke Ashley Adams of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:05 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Name, Asher Knox. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Adams is the former Brooke Imparato, daughter of LaDonna Imparato of Jackson and Douglas (Beth) Imparato of Perry, Georgia. She is a licensed practical nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Adams is the son of Billy Adams and Carla Adams of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is a cement handler at Buzzi Unicem.
Schuenemeyer
Daughter to Joshua James and Rachel Leigh Schuenemeyer of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Name, Vivienne Kate. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Schuenemeyer is the former Rachel Colyer, daughter of Donna Colyer and Scott Colyer of Jackson. Schuenemeyer is the son of Brian Schuenemeyer and Jeannine Schuenemeyer of Cape Girardeau. He is a trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Patterson
Son to Apollo A. Patterson and Tatyana L. Ware of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:27 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Name, JaMari Tyrese. Weight, 8 pounds. Second son. Ware is the daughter of Lisa Ware and Tim Easton of Charleston, Missouri. She is employed by Orgill Inc. Patterson is the son of Bridgett Patterson of Sikeston and Bennie Patterson of Dallas, Texas. He works for AT&T.
Amelunke
Son to Randy Joe and Jullena Mabel Amelunke Jr. of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:23 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Name, Weston Earl. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Mrs. Amelunke is the former Jullena Kershaw, daughter of Diana Masters and Bobby Masters of Glen Allen, Missouri. Amelunke is the son of Randy Amelunke Sr. of Cape Girardeau.
Brown
Son to Chris Clayton and Caitlin Marie Brown of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:14 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Name, Caysen Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Brown is the former Caitlin Gohn, daughter of Mike Gohn of St. Louis and Tammy Stockmann of Parkland, Florida. She is a dental assistant at Cross Trails Medical Center. Brown is the son of Phil Brown and Terri Brown of Springville, Tennessee.
Lohmann
Son to Ryan Kordell and Hannah Michel Lohmann of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Name, William Wade. Weight, 7 pounds 2 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Lohmann is the former Hannah Craft, daughter of Amber Rodgers and Joshua Rodgers of Dexter, Missouri. She is a teller at First Midwest Bank. Lohmann is the son of Julie Van Pelt and Aaron Lohmann of Chaffee. He is sales manager at 74 Auto LLC.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.