Births 10/1/17

Hope

Son to Craig Martin and Amber Marie Hope of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:28 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Name, Christopher Drew. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hope is the former Amber Schnurbusch, daughter of Jon and Sandy Schnurbusch of Perryville, Missouri. She is a teacher for the Cape Girardeau School District. Hope is the son of Jim and Paula Hope of Jackson. He is a technician at Procter & Gamble.

Sebaugh

Daughter to Rodney Theodore and Ashley Ann Sebaugh of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:41 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Name, Ashlynn Faith. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth daughter. Mrs. Sebaugh is the former Ashley Seabaugh, daughter of Garry and Gail Seabaugh of Jackson. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Sebaugh is the son of Ted and Snook Sebaugh of Cedar Hill, Tennessee. He is employed by the Missouri National Guard.

Barton

Daughter to Joshua Grant Barton and Stephanie Lyn Kays of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Name, Carys Joleigh. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Kays is the daughter of Deborah Kays of Cape Girardeau and the late John Burgan, and Gary and Lisa Kays of Cape Girardeau. She is treatment coordinator at Westrock Orthodontics. Barton is the son of Kathy Kempffer of Wright City, Missouri, and Mary McMillion of Cape Girardeau. He is a merchandiser for Coca-Cola.