Births 10/1/17

Son to Craig Martin and Amber Marie Hope of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:28 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Name, Christopher Drew. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hope is the former Amber Schnurbusch, daughter of Jon and Sandy Schnurbusch of Perryville, Missouri. She is a teacher for the Cape Girardeau School District. Hope is the son of Jim and Paula Hope of Jackson. He is a technician at Procter & Gamble.
Daughter to Rodney Theodore and Ashley Ann Sebaugh of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:41 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Name, Ashlynn Faith. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth daughter. Mrs. Sebaugh is the former Ashley Seabaugh, daughter of Garry and Gail Seabaugh of Jackson. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Sebaugh is the son of Ted and Snook Sebaugh of Cedar Hill, Tennessee. He is employed by the Missouri National Guard.
Daughter to Joshua Grant Barton and Stephanie Lyn Kays of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Name, Carys Joleigh. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Kays is the daughter of Deborah Kays of Cape Girardeau and the late John Burgan, and Gary and Lisa Kays of Cape Girardeau. She is treatment coordinator at Westrock Orthodontics. Barton is the son of Kathy Kempffer of Wright City, Missouri, and Mary McMillion of Cape Girardeau. He is a merchandiser for Coca-Cola.
Son to Alison Marie Kirks of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Name, Daniel Paul. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Kirks is the daughter of James and Regina Jordan of Marble Hill and Norman Gribble of Silver Springs, Florida.
Son to Robert Lance and Allison Elizabeth DeBrock of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Name, Robert Henry. Weight, 10 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. DeBrock is the former Allison Bostic, daughter of Chuck and Sandy Bostic of Cape Girardeau. She is a teacher with the Kelly School District in Benton, Missouri. DeBrock is the son of Bob Debrock of Leopold, Missouri, and Shannon Shell of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is a purchaser for Rubbermaid.
Daughter to Derrick Joseph Campbell and Samantha Jean Hebrock of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 5:26 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Name, Lynnox Sophia. Weight, 7 pounds, 1.5 ounces. First child. Hebrock is the daughter of Kenneth and Tonia Hebrock of Scott City. Campbell is the son of Chris Campbell of Scott City.
Daughter to Shawne Lee Stabbs and Tristin Lynnette Ligons of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:43 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Name, Paislee Lynn. Weight, 3 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Ligons is the daughter of David Ligons and Kathleen Ligons of Michigan. She is employed by Cracker Barrel. Stabbs is the son of Terri Stabbs of Benton, Missouri. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.