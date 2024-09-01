Births 1/9/24

Powell

Son to Clayton M. and Cassandra L. Powell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:09 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. Name, Judah Michael. Weight, 10 pounds, 8 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Powell is the former Cassandra Bollinger, daughter of Jeff and Avis Bollinger of Burfordville. Powell is the son of Tony and Cindy Powell of Sikeston. He is an engineer with Associated Electric Cooperative Inc.

Freiheit

Son to Joshua Paul and Angela Marie Freiheit of Glen Allen, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:50 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. Name, Monroe Donovan. Weight, 9 pounds, 10 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Mrs. Freiheit is the former Angela Heuring, daughter of Myra Johnston of Fredericktown and Donald Heuring of Delta. Freiheit is the son of Paul Freiheit of Fredericktown and Michelle Box of Middlefield, Ohio. Mr. and Mrs. Freiheit are both employed by Wesbecher Construction Co. Inc.

Fredenburg

Daughter to Wynn G. and Julie M. Fredenburg of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:22 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. Name, Anna Katherine. Weight, 5 pounds, 9 ounces. Fifth child, third daughter. Mrs. Fredenburg is the former Julie Probst, daughter of Dave and Maggie Probst of Greenville, Illinois. She is a self-employed speech language pathologist. Fredenburg is the son of Bill and Myrt Fredenburg of Florissant, Colorado. He is a self-employed carpenter.

Westrich

Son to Timothy Doyle Westrich and Leigh Krin Glaus of Chaffee, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:46 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. Name, Emeric Gideon. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Glaus is the daughter of Larry Glaus and Betty Glaus of Chaffee. She is a care taker. Westrich is the son of the late Darryl Westrich of New Hamburg. He is a heavy-equipment operator at Little River.

Buchheit

Son to Jason Kyle and Jessica Lynn Buchheit of Perryville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:31 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. Name, Lane Anthony. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Buchheit is the former Jessica Grogg, daughter of Dale Grogg and Diane Grogg of Perryville. She is a kindergarten teacher with the Perry County School District. Buchheit is the son of Bruce Buchheit and Becky Buchheit of Perryville. He is an auto body instructor at North Tech.

Parker

Daughter to Clinton Wayne and Brittany Jean Parker of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:22 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. Name, Willow Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 19 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Parker is the former Brittany Rose, daughter of Jeff and Debbie Rose of Cape Girardeau and Barbara Sample of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Parker is the son of Dan and Michelle Parker of Raymore. He works for Greenbrier.

Beussink

Son to Alex Jamison and Samantha Carol Beussink of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:34 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. Name, Albert John. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Beussink is the former Samantha Babcock, daughter of Dr. David and Laura Babcock of Cape Girardeau. She is a quality control senior specialist at BioKyowa Inc. Beussink is the son of John and Lisa Beussink of Jackson. He is the area sales manager for Performance Food Service.