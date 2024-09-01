Births 1/9/24

Son to Clayton M. and Cassandra L. Powell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:09 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. Name, Judah Michael. Weight, 10 pounds, 8 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Powell is the former Cassandra Bollinger, daughter of Jeff and Avis Bollinger of Burfordville. Powell is the son of Tony and Cindy Powell of Sikeston. He is an engineer with Associated Electric Cooperative Inc.
Son to Joshua Paul and Angela Marie Freiheit of Glen Allen, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:50 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. Name, Monroe Donovan. Weight, 9 pounds, 10 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Mrs. Freiheit is the former Angela Heuring, daughter of Myra Johnston of Fredericktown and Donald Heuring of Delta. Freiheit is the son of Paul Freiheit of Fredericktown and Michelle Box of Middlefield, Ohio. Mr. and Mrs. Freiheit are both employed by Wesbecher Construction Co. Inc.
Daughter to Wynn G. and Julie M. Fredenburg of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:22 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. Name, Anna Katherine. Weight, 5 pounds, 9 ounces. Fifth child, third daughter. Mrs. Fredenburg is the former Julie Probst, daughter of Dave and Maggie Probst of Greenville, Illinois. She is a self-employed speech language pathologist. Fredenburg is the son of Bill and Myrt Fredenburg of Florissant, Colorado. He is a self-employed carpenter.
Son to Timothy Doyle Westrich and Leigh Krin Glaus of Chaffee, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:46 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. Name, Emeric Gideon. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Glaus is the daughter of Larry Glaus and Betty Glaus of Chaffee. She is a care taker. Westrich is the son of the late Darryl Westrich of New Hamburg. He is a heavy-equipment operator at Little River.
Son to Jason Kyle and Jessica Lynn Buchheit of Perryville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:31 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. Name, Lane Anthony. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Buchheit is the former Jessica Grogg, daughter of Dale Grogg and Diane Grogg of Perryville. She is a kindergarten teacher with the Perry County School District. Buchheit is the son of Bruce Buchheit and Becky Buchheit of Perryville. He is an auto body instructor at North Tech.
Daughter to Clinton Wayne and Brittany Jean Parker of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:22 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. Name, Willow Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 19 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Parker is the former Brittany Rose, daughter of Jeff and Debbie Rose of Cape Girardeau and Barbara Sample of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Parker is the son of Dan and Michelle Parker of Raymore. He works for Greenbrier.
Son to Alex Jamison and Samantha Carol Beussink of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:34 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. Name, Albert John. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Beussink is the former Samantha Babcock, daughter of Dr. David and Laura Babcock of Cape Girardeau. She is a quality control senior specialist at BioKyowa Inc. Beussink is the son of John and Lisa Beussink of Jackson. He is the area sales manager for Performance Food Service.
Son to Joshua and Mary Roberts of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:23 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. Name, Axel James. Weight, 7 pounds, 1.7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Roberts is the daughter of Rickie Tellor of Tamms, Illinois, and Melanie Hamel of Jonesboro, Illinois. She works at Marion Eye Center in Cape Girardeau. Roberts is the son of Dani and Matt Dunn of Jackson and Rob Roberts of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by R.P. Lumber in Jackson.
Daughter to Caleb and Brooke DeLoach of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:27 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. Name, Meredith Blair. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. DeLoach is the daughter of Shelly Smith of Cape Girardeau. She is a counselor at Cape Girardeau Middle School. DeLoach is the son of Janet and Darren DeLoach of Jackson. He works for Midwest Sterilization Corp.
Son to Savion Smith and Marissa Worth of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:34 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Name, Kayson Savoy. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Worth is the daughter of June Worth and Craig Worth of Benton. She is employed by Cape Urology. Smith is the son of Deborah Merriweather of Belleville, Illinois, and Sean Smith of Bloomington, Illinois. He works for TG Missouri.
Son to William and Kayla Martin of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:38 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Name, Waylon Cole. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Martin is the daughter of Jerry Green of Marble Hill and the late Lisa Green. She is a stay-at-home mother. Martin is the son of David and Paula Stoops of Jackson and the late Brent Martin. He is a certified nurse assistant with Life Care.
Son to Cole and Lindsay Griffith of Puxico, Southeast Hospital, 3:08 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Name, Jed Warren. Weight, 5 pounds. First child. Mrs. Griffith is the daughter of Ernie Thiele and Debbie Thiele of Leopold. She is a hair stylist. Griffith is the son of Mark Griffith of Poplar Bluff and Jeanie Barker of Puxico. He is a farmer.
Son to Corey Rhymer and Brittany Porter of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 11:42 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Name, Weston Kade. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Porter is a stay-at-home mom. Rhymer works for Xylem.
Son to Katrina Strouth of Cape Girardeau and the late Drew Eudy, Southeast Hospital, 4:06 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Name, Cameron Phillip. Weight, 7 pounds. Second child, first son. Strouth is the daughter of Kristy Neighbors and Justin Shoemaker of Cape Girardeau. She is a stay-at-home mom. Eudy is the son of Debra Eudy and Kyle Eudy of Jackson.
