Births 1/9/22

McLean

Daughter to Logan Travis McLean and Susan Ann Spencer of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Name, Emma Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Spencer is the daughter of Jennifer Moser and Scottie Spencer of Sikeston. McLean is the son of Akasha McLean and Travis McLean of Sikeston. He works for Aramark Uniform.