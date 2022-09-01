Births 1/9/22

Daughter to Jessica Marie Southard of Canalou, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:07 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26, 2022. Name, Oaklynn Marie Magnolia. Weight, 4 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Southard is the daughter of Peggy and Clifton Southard of Canalou. She is a case manager for Workforce Development Board.
Daughter to Logan Travis McLean and Susan Ann Spencer of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Name, Emma Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Spencer is the daughter of Jennifer Moser and Scottie Spencer of Sikeston. McLean is the son of Akasha McLean and Travis McLean of Sikeston. He works for Aramark Uniform.
