All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsJanuary 8, 2022

Births 1/9/22

Daughter to Jessica Marie Southard of Canalou, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:07 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26, 2022. Name, Oaklynn Marie Magnolia. Weight, 4 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Southard is the daughter of Peggy and Clifton Southard of Canalou. She is a case manager for Workforce Development Board...

Southard

Daughter to Jessica Marie Southard of Canalou, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:07 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26, 2022. Name, Oaklynn Marie Magnolia. Weight, 4 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Southard is the daughter of Peggy and Clifton Southard of Canalou. She is a case manager for Workforce Development Board.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

McLean

Daughter to Logan Travis McLean and Susan Ann Spencer of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Name, Emma Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Spencer is the daughter of Jennifer Moser and Scottie Spencer of Sikeston. McLean is the son of Akasha McLean and Travis McLean of Sikeston. He works for Aramark Uniform.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
BirthsDec. 6
Births 12-7-24
RecordsNov. 29
Police report 11-30-24
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-21-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy