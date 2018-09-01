Births 1/9/18

Ivy

Son to Donte Artrel and Amber Nichole Ivy of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:29 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Name, Glacier Alexander. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Ninth child, fifth son. Mrs. Ivy is the former Amber Rister, daughter of Steven Rister of Chaffee and Tammy Clayton of Las Vegas. She is a certified nursing assistant with Comfort Keepers. Ivy is the son of Lee Treadwell and Annie Ivy of Cape Girardeau.

Moyers

Son to Scott Ray Moyers and Amy Elizabeth Shy of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:58 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Name, William Scott. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Sixth child, fourth son. Shy is the former Amy Elfrink, daughter of Jerry and Carole Elfrink of Whitewater. She is employed by the Family Counseling Center. Moyers is the son of Vicky Moyers of Benton, Missouri, and the late Charles Moyers. He is employed by Gibson Recovery Center.

Schermann

Daughter to Clayton Schmuke and Leslie Kate Schermann of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:43 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. Name, Colette Kate. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Schermann is the former Leslie McNeely, daughter of Daryl and Nancy McNeely of Jackson. She is a certified registered nurse anesthetist at SoutheastHEALTH. Schermann is the son of Paul and Sarah Schermann of Cape Girardeau. He is employed in marketing at Red Letter Communications.