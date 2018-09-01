Births 1/9/18

Son to Donte Artrel and Amber Nichole Ivy of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:29 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Name, Glacier Alexander. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Ninth child, fifth son. Mrs. Ivy is the former Amber Rister, daughter of Steven Rister of Chaffee and Tammy Clayton of Las Vegas. She is a certified nursing assistant with Comfort Keepers. Ivy is the son of Lee Treadwell and Annie Ivy of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Scott Ray Moyers and Amy Elizabeth Shy of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:58 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Name, William Scott. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Sixth child, fourth son. Shy is the former Amy Elfrink, daughter of Jerry and Carole Elfrink of Whitewater. She is employed by the Family Counseling Center. Moyers is the son of Vicky Moyers of Benton, Missouri, and the late Charles Moyers. He is employed by Gibson Recovery Center.
Daughter to Clayton Schmuke and Leslie Kate Schermann of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:43 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. Name, Colette Kate. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Schermann is the former Leslie McNeely, daughter of Daryl and Nancy McNeely of Jackson. She is a certified registered nurse anesthetist at SoutheastHEALTH. Schermann is the son of Paul and Sarah Schermann of Cape Girardeau. He is employed in marketing at Red Letter Communications.
Son to Dominique Glennon and Jamie May Harter of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2017. Name, Chase Glennon. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 1/2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Harter is the former Jamie Lecco, daughter of Joe Lecco of Ashland, Missouri, and May Barnhart of Columbia, Missouri. She is employed by Harter Family Dental. Harter is the son of Glen Harter and Julia Harter of Cape Girardeau. He is a dentist with Harter Family Dental.
Son to Jeffrey Earl and Amber Denae Walter of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:29 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. Name, Weston Oliver. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Walter is the former Amber Nagel, daughter of Dennis and Linda Nagel of Jackson. She is a pharmacist with Jones Drug Store and Twin City Pharmacy. Walter is the son of Earl and Joan Walter of Jackson. He is an operator with the Cape Girardeau County Highway Department.
Son to Kyle Don and Mary Kathleen Mayberry of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. Name, Tristan James. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Mayberry is the former Mary Litwicki, daughter of Kay Litwicki and James Litwicki of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Mayberry is the son of Rick Mayberry and Shelbey Mayberry of Jackson. He is a journeyman at Midwest Painting and Wallcovering.
Son to Jason Leo and Angela Corine Kiefer of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:29 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. Name, Silas Leo. Weight, 9 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Kiefer is the former Angela Bohnert, daughter of Charles and Martha Bohnert of Altenburg, Missouri. Kiefer is the son of Lawrence and Celesta Kiefer of Perryville.
