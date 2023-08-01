Births 1/8/23

Son to Laura Frayser and Kyle Sieve of Maryland Heights, Missouri, Mercy Hospital, 1:45 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Name, Cooper Davis. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Frayser is the daughter of Susan Anglin of Cape Girardeau and Ken Frayser of Cape Girardeau and the late Teri Frayser. She is a dental hygienist for Dr. Elizabeth Moody in St. Louis. Sieve is the son of Maryanne and John Robertson of O'Fallon, Missouri, and Shelly and Jim Sieve of Florissant, Missouri. He is a carpenter for Bellanger Construction in St. Louis.
Daughter to Alexander Rhea and Katelyn Renae Shafer of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:56 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Name, Baylor Grace. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Shafer is the former Katelyn Rinehart, daughter of David and Merrily Rinehart of Jackson. She works in sales for Hutson Enterprises. Shafer is the son of Larry Shafer and Crystal Shafer of Jackson. He is pastor of Cape First Church.
Daughter to Joshua Graham Johnson and Bailey Alexandre Davis of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Name, Elena Rosalie. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Davis is the daughter of Melonie Smollen and Paul Smollen of Cape Girardeau. She works for Aspen Dental. Johnson is the son of Jay Willims and Billy Willims of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Rubbermaid.
Son to Damon Alexander and Georgia Jones of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:08 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Name, Zy'von Lamar. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Third son. Jones is the daughter of the late Kenny Jones and the late Phoebe Thompson. She is employed by Just a Blessing Ministries. Alexander is the son of Peggy Alexander of Jefferson City and Damon Alexander Sr. of Caruthersville, Missouri.
Daughter to Kerry Christopher Owens and Amanda Mae Bogaski of Patton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:58 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Name, Danielle Hope. Weight, 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Bogaski is the former Amanda Hurd, daughter of Rhonda Hancock of Patton. Owens is the son of Michelle Owens of Marble Hill, Missouri.
Son to Justin Lee Limbaugh and Laura Shae Abbott of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:50 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Name, Kallin Earl. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Abbott is the daughter of the late Mary Karen Abbott and the late James Robert Abbott. She works for Heartland Home Health Care. Limbaugh is the son of Kelly and Sissy Hendershott of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Doug Limbaugh and Lesa Link of Bell City. He is a supervisor with Abbott Excavation.
Twins to Michael Duane and Megan Amanda LaBruyere of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Daughter Delilah Faye was born at 10:45 a.m. and weighed 3 pounds, 15 ounces. Son Fynn Daniel was born at 10:47 a.m. and weighed 3 pounds, 10 inches. Fourth and fifth children; second son and third daughter. Mrs. LaBruyere is the former Megan Kelley, daughter of Patricia Bindrim of Troy, Illinois, and Russell Kelley of Granite City, Illinois. She is employed by the Cape Girardeau School District. LaBruyere is the son of Dennis LaBruyere of Park Hills, Missouri, and Annette Reynolds of Cape Girardeau. He works for Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Daughter to Chasity Denise Smith of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:28 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Name, Charleigh D'Shay. Weight, 6 pounds 18 ounces. Second daughter. Smith is the daughter of Terice Smith and Charles Smith Sr. of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Brandie Nikole Wallace of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. Name, Jacob Noah Ray. Weight, 8 pounds. Second son. Wallace is the daughter of Bill and Michelle Wallace of Benton. She is a stay-at-home mother.
