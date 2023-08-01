Births 1/8/23

Sieve

Son to Laura Frayser and Kyle Sieve of Maryland Heights, Missouri, Mercy Hospital, 1:45 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Name, Cooper Davis. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Frayser is the daughter of Susan Anglin of Cape Girardeau and Ken Frayser of Cape Girardeau and the late Teri Frayser. She is a dental hygienist for Dr. Elizabeth Moody in St. Louis. Sieve is the son of Maryanne and John Robertson of O'Fallon, Missouri, and Shelly and Jim Sieve of Florissant, Missouri. He is a carpenter for Bellanger Construction in St. Louis.

Shafer

Daughter to Alexander Rhea and Katelyn Renae Shafer of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:56 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Name, Baylor Grace. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Shafer is the former Katelyn Rinehart, daughter of David and Merrily Rinehart of Jackson. She works in sales for Hutson Enterprises. Shafer is the son of Larry Shafer and Crystal Shafer of Jackson. He is pastor of Cape First Church.

Johnson

Daughter to Joshua Graham Johnson and Bailey Alexandre Davis of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Name, Elena Rosalie. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Davis is the daughter of Melonie Smollen and Paul Smollen of Cape Girardeau. She works for Aspen Dental. Johnson is the son of Jay Willims and Billy Willims of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Rubbermaid.

Alexander

Son to Damon Alexander and Georgia Jones of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:08 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Name, Zy'von Lamar. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Third son. Jones is the daughter of the late Kenny Jones and the late Phoebe Thompson. She is employed by Just a Blessing Ministries. Alexander is the son of Peggy Alexander of Jefferson City and Damon Alexander Sr. of Caruthersville, Missouri.