Births 1/6/21

Son to Matthew Todd and Emma Leigh Latham of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:21 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Name, Denver Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Latham is the former Emma Cross, daughter of Tom and Lori Cross of Hartsburg, Illinois. She is a teacher in the Woodland School District. Latham is the son of Mike and Becky Latham of Cape Girardeau. He is a credit analyst at Alliance Bank.
Son to Travis Lee and Lana Sue Scherer of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:18 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Name, Roczen Joseph. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Scherer is the former Lana Whitworth, daughter of Rich and Charlotte Whitworth of Chaffee, Missouri. She is deputy clerk at the Scott County Courthouse. Scherer is the son of Randy and Judy Scherer of Benton, Missouri. He works for Nestle Purina.
Daughter to Logan Micheal Woods and Shelby Martina Donaldson of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Name, Hallie Jade. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Donaldson is the daughter of Bonnie Phelps of Blodgett, Missouri, and Cully Donaldson of Charleston, Missouri. She is employed by Great Clips. Woods is the son of Lisa Tallman of Benton, Missouri, and Larry Woods of California. He works for FLF Investments.
Son to Tyrome Cartez Huff and Sheeondria Shamonn Wilson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:27 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Name, Zy'Aire Khyliel. Weight, 8 ounces, 3 ounces. First child. Wilson is the daughter of Sheenia Davis and Claudia Huff of Cape Girardeau. Huff is the son of Mario Wilson of Cape Girardeau and David Evans.
Daughter to Jacob Ray Hackler and Kaysee Lim Johnston of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:59 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Name, Gracelynn Skye. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Second daughter. Johnston is the daughter of Mary Bridges of O'Fallon, Missouri, and Jason Bridges of Dongola, Illinois. She is a caregiver with Comfort Keepers. Hackler is the son of Pam Hackler and Jason Hackler of Jackson. He is the overnight shipping and receiving manager at Lowe's.
Daughter to Dustin T. and Jennifer E. Unger of Farmington, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:54 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Name, Kennedy Ann. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Unger is the former Jennifer Connor, daughter of Elizabeth "Libby" James of Desloge, Missouri. She is employed by The Boulevard. Unger is the son of Becky and Tom Unger of Frohna, Missouri. He works for the City of Farmington's Parks and Recreation Department.
Daughter to Jake C. and Falin J. Butler of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Name, Blakely Ann. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Butler is the former Falin Hinshaw, daughter of Ann Hinshaw and Tim Hinshaw of Yorkville, Illinois. She is an accountant with Stanley, Dirnberger, Hopper & Associates. Butler is the son of Debbie Butler and Donald Butler of Golconda, Illinois. He is a civil engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Son to Corey Joshua Landon Leonard and Valley Elizabeth Reynolds of McClure, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Name, Skylar Corey Landon. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Reynolds is the daughter of Amy Reynolds and Greg Reynolds of McClure. Leonard is the son of Mari Leonard and Tom Leonard of Paducah, Kentucky. He is self-employed.
Son to Robert Lowell Vanmatre and Jordan Marie Rodgers of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Name, Bennett Grey. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first son. Rodgers is the daughter of Jill and Michael Helms of Sikeston. She is a manager at Dollar General. Vanmatre is the son of Brenda and Robert Kent Vanmatre of Jackson. He is employed by Orgill.
Daughter to Jason Andrew and Courteney Nicole Floyed of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:14 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Name, Sloane Elizabeth. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Floyed is the former Courteney Odle, daughter of Mark Odle and Karren Odle of Whitewater. She is a customer experience specialist at Bank of Missouri. Floyed is the son of Diane Darby of Jackson. He is IT director at MediCenter Pharmacy.
Daughter to David A. and Alyssa M. North of Piedmont, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:36 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Name, Lorelai Aroura. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. North is the former Alyssa Franz, daughter of Paul Weaver and Heidi Weaver of Cape Girardeau. North is the son of Aaron North and Vanessa North of St. Louis. He works at Sonic Drive In.
Daughter to Albert Jesse and Kristen Michelle Horn of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:38 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Name, Aniston Josephine. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Horn is the former Kristen Vetter, daughter of Chris and Cheri Vetter of Benton, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Horn is the son of Tom and Diane Horn of Whitewater. He is a science instructor in the Delta School District.
Son to Justin Thomas and Kylee Sue Glastetter of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:50 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Name, Maverick Leroy. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Glastetter is the former Kylee Koerner, daughter of Byron Koerner and Jolene Campbell of McPherson, Kansas. She is a nurse at Ratliff Care Center. Glastetter is the son of Thomas Glastetter and Martha Glastetter of Benton, Missouri. He is employed by the National Guard.
Son to Orrian Xavier Cardenas and Katelyn Michelle Buchheit of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:36 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Name, Loki Finn. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Buchheit is the former Katelyn Lada, daughter of Dixie Miller of Perryville, Missouri, and the late Thomas Miller. She works at Walmart. Cardenas is the son of Sandra Cardenas of Perryville and Ruben Cardenas of Laredo, Texas.
Daughter to Danny M. and Shannon L. Hays II of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:09 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Name, Gianna Everly. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hays is the former Shannon Creado, daughter of Sherry Creado and Stan Creado of Dexter. She is employed by Cypress Point Nursing Home. Hays is the son of Lorrie Kimball of Dexter and Danny Hays of Sikeston, Missouri. He works for CPC.
Daughter to Ben Christian Dale and Kati Marie Ferreri of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:25 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Name, Blakelyn Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Ferreri is the former Kati Blattel, daughter of Brad Blattel of Scott City and Tammie Knight of Paducah, Kentucky. Ferreri is the son of Cindy and Samuel Ferreri of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Brockmire Painting & More LLC.
Son to Grehgory Scott Hefflinger and Keylee Gabrielle Joyner of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Name, Eden Scott. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, first son. Hefflinger works for Raben Tire.
Daughter to Jessica LeeAnn Kennedy of Delta, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Name, Jazmine Rain Michelle. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Kennedy is the daughter of Christina Kirman of Chaffee, Missouri.
Daughter to Richard Anthony Gramlisch and Kelsi Lea Craft of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:22 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Name, Kendyll Reyna. Weight, 8 pound, 8 ounces. Fourth daughter. Craft is the daughter of Betty Lampe of Gordonville and Matthew Craft of Nashville, Illinois. Gramlisch is the son of Melissa Rogers of Benton, Missouri, and Michael Gramlisch of Richmond, Virginia. He is a production supervisor with Verdesian.
Twin daughters to Charles Darryl and Heather Jean Williams of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Jordyn Zoey was born at 2:39 p.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Juliana Rose was born at 3:40 p.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Second and third daughters. Mrs. Williams is the former Heather Dietiker, daughter of Terri Robinson of Perryville, Missouri. She is a certified family nurse practitioner at Saint Francis Medical Center. Williams is the son of Darcy Dwyer of Jackson. He is a member of the military.
