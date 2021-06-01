Births 1/6/21

Latham

Son to Matthew Todd and Emma Leigh Latham of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:21 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Name, Denver Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Latham is the former Emma Cross, daughter of Tom and Lori Cross of Hartsburg, Illinois. She is a teacher in the Woodland School District. Latham is the son of Mike and Becky Latham of Cape Girardeau. He is a credit analyst at Alliance Bank.

Scherer

Son to Travis Lee and Lana Sue Scherer of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:18 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Name, Roczen Joseph. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Scherer is the former Lana Whitworth, daughter of Rich and Charlotte Whitworth of Chaffee, Missouri. She is deputy clerk at the Scott County Courthouse. Scherer is the son of Randy and Judy Scherer of Benton, Missouri. He works for Nestle Purina.

Woods

Daughter to Logan Micheal Woods and Shelby Martina Donaldson of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Name, Hallie Jade. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Donaldson is the daughter of Bonnie Phelps of Blodgett, Missouri, and Cully Donaldson of Charleston, Missouri. She is employed by Great Clips. Woods is the son of Lisa Tallman of Benton, Missouri, and Larry Woods of California. He works for FLF Investments.

Huff

Son to Tyrome Cartez Huff and Sheeondria Shamonn Wilson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:27 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Name, Zy'Aire Khyliel. Weight, 8 ounces, 3 ounces. First child. Wilson is the daughter of Sheenia Davis and Claudia Huff of Cape Girardeau. Huff is the son of Mario Wilson of Cape Girardeau and David Evans.

Hackler

Daughter to Jacob Ray Hackler and Kaysee Lim Johnston of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:59 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Name, Gracelynn Skye. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Second daughter. Johnston is the daughter of Mary Bridges of O'Fallon, Missouri, and Jason Bridges of Dongola, Illinois. She is a caregiver with Comfort Keepers. Hackler is the son of Pam Hackler and Jason Hackler of Jackson. He is the overnight shipping and receiving manager at Lowe's.

Unger

Daughter to Dustin T. and Jennifer E. Unger of Farmington, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:54 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Name, Kennedy Ann. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Unger is the former Jennifer Connor, daughter of Elizabeth "Libby" James of Desloge, Missouri. She is employed by The Boulevard. Unger is the son of Becky and Tom Unger of Frohna, Missouri. He works for the City of Farmington's Parks and Recreation Department.

Butler

Daughter to Jake C. and Falin J. Butler of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Name, Blakely Ann. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Butler is the former Falin Hinshaw, daughter of Ann Hinshaw and Tim Hinshaw of Yorkville, Illinois. She is an accountant with Stanley, Dirnberger, Hopper & Associates. Butler is the son of Debbie Butler and Donald Butler of Golconda, Illinois. He is a civil engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Leonard

Son to Corey Joshua Landon Leonard and Valley Elizabeth Reynolds of McClure, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Name, Skylar Corey Landon. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Reynolds is the daughter of Amy Reynolds and Greg Reynolds of McClure. Leonard is the son of Mari Leonard and Tom Leonard of Paducah, Kentucky. He is self-employed.

Vanmatre

Son to Robert Lowell Vanmatre and Jordan Marie Rodgers of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Name, Bennett Grey. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first son. Rodgers is the daughter of Jill and Michael Helms of Sikeston. She is a manager at Dollar General. Vanmatre is the son of Brenda and Robert Kent Vanmatre of Jackson. He is employed by Orgill.

Floyed

Daughter to Jason Andrew and Courteney Nicole Floyed of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:14 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Name, Sloane Elizabeth. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Floyed is the former Courteney Odle, daughter of Mark Odle and Karren Odle of Whitewater. She is a customer experience specialist at Bank of Missouri. Floyed is the son of Diane Darby of Jackson. He is IT director at MediCenter Pharmacy.