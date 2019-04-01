Births 1/4/19

Lange

Daughter to Robert and Katie Lange of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:36 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Name, Ellis Catherine. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lange is the daughter of Patty Burrus of Cape Girardeau. She works at Belladona Salon & Spa. Lange is the son of Jerry Lange and Kaye Lange of Oran, Missouri. He is employed by Beck's Hybrids.

Emmons

Daughter to Austin and Tiffany Emmons of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:54 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. Name, Kinslee Magnolia. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Emmons is the daughter of Tony and Sandy Wallman of Marble Hill. Emmons is the son of Duane and Lori Emmons of Jackson. He works for Mondi.

Bogenpohl

Daughter to Terry and Erica Bogenpohl of Oak Ridge, Southeast Hospital, 7:28 a.m. Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018. Name, Lucy Collette. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Bogenpohl is the daughter of Jim and Jane Collins of Kansas City, Missouri, and Tim and Heather Sulzen of Merriam, Kansas. She is a utilities engineer at Alliance Water Resource. Bogenpohl is the son of Sharon Bogenpohl of Oak Ridge and the late Leonard Bogenpohl. He is assistant manager at TG Missouri.