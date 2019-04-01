Births 1/4/19

Daughter to Robert and Katie Lange of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:36 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Name, Ellis Catherine. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lange is the daughter of Patty Burrus of Cape Girardeau. She works at Belladona Salon & Spa. Lange is the son of Jerry Lange and Kaye Lange of Oran, Missouri. He is employed by Beck's Hybrids.
Daughter to Austin and Tiffany Emmons of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:54 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. Name, Kinslee Magnolia. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Emmons is the daughter of Tony and Sandy Wallman of Marble Hill. Emmons is the son of Duane and Lori Emmons of Jackson. He works for Mondi.
Daughter to Terry and Erica Bogenpohl of Oak Ridge, Southeast Hospital, 7:28 a.m. Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018. Name, Lucy Collette. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Bogenpohl is the daughter of Jim and Jane Collins of Kansas City, Missouri, and Tim and Heather Sulzen of Merriam, Kansas. She is a utilities engineer at Alliance Water Resource. Bogenpohl is the son of Sharon Bogenpohl of Oak Ridge and the late Leonard Bogenpohl. He is assistant manager at TG Missouri.
Son to Cody Arnold and Hannah Scherer of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:36 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Name, Brantley Joseph. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Scherer is the daughter of Chris Scherer and Susan Scherer of Oran, Missouri. She is a lead server at Chateau Girardeau. Arnold is the son of Larry and Leslie Frala of Jackson, and Jody Arnold of Chaffee, Missouri.
Son to Timothy and Crystal Patrick of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:59 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Name, Braydon James. Weight, 5 pounds. Fifth child, third son. Mrs. Patrick is the daughter of Dave and Joy Schaupert of Perryville, Missouri. Patrick is the son of Jimmy and Patricia Patrick of East Prairie, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Patrick are both employed by Orgill.
Daughter to Donald and Victoria Dixon of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Name, Hope Raye. Weight, 4 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Dixon is the daughter of Sam Hill Sr., and Alease Hill of Sikeston. Dixon is the son of Tammy Dixon of Cape Girardeau and Donald Dixon Sr., of Charleston, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Dixon both work for Orgill.
Son to Michael and Ashley Zeigler of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 1:43 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. Name, Keegan Michael. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Zeigler is the daughter of Sharon Lee and Edwin "Butch" Lee of Scott City. She is employed by Aspen Dental. Zeigler is the son of Donna Zeigler and Alan Zeigler of Benton, Missouri. He works for AT&T.