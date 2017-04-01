All sections
January 4, 2017

Births 1/4/17

Tankersley

Daughter to Landon Drue and Anna Marie Tankersley of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. Name, Landree Nicole. Weight, 9 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Tankersley is the former Anna Hartle, daughter of Bev and Brad Rhodes of Advance and Dean Hartle of Advance. Tankersley is the son of Beth and Scott Tankersley of Advance. He is a certified nursing assistant with Woodland Hills, a Stone Bridge Community.

Hannuksela

Son to Davin Ross and Lauren Elizabeth Hannuksela of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:07 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. Name, Asher Davin. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Hannuksela is the former Lauren Harvel, daughter of Beth Harvel and Sam Betts of Anna and Scott and Carla Harvel of Jonesboro, Illinois. Hannuksela is the son of Ross and Jenny Hannuksela of Mount Carmel, Illinois. Mr. and Mrs. Hannuksela are employed by Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center.

Smith

Son to Daniel Ryan and Charlotte Jean Smith of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. Name, Nicolas Ryan. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Mrs. Smith is the former Charlotte Johnson, daughter of James and Glenda Johnson of Dexter, Missouri. She is a registered nurse with Saint Francis Medical Center. Smith is the son of Terry and Joyce Smith of Dexter. He is assistant vice president, customer service supervisor, for Capaha Bank.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

