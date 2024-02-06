Births 1/31/18

Daughter to Ben and Shelly Meier of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:04 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Name, Lilly Sophia. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Meier is the former Shelly Holzum, daughter of Ted and Vicki Holzum of Jackson. She is self-employed at her in-home day care. Meier is the son of Stephen and Teresa Meier of Jackson. He is employed at Standley Batch Systems.
Daughter to James Ray Hubbs and Cherokee Lynn Hartline of Dongola, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:29 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Name, Jayda Rayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounces. First child. Hartline is the daughter of Evan and Cynthia Sweet of Anna, Illinois, and Darrel and Terri Hartline of Cobden, Illinois. Hubbs is the son of Kevin and Amanda Hubbs of Dongola and Susan L. Carlson of Herrin, Illinois. He is a carpenter.
Son to David Sueing Jr. and Brittany Fay Jones, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:21 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Name, Dae'vion Lamont Cartel. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Sixth child, fourth son. Sueing is the son of Loraine Johnson of Cairo, Illinois, and David Sueing Sr. of Phoenix.
Daughter to Jordon Storm Evans and Kaeley Marie Hillis of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. Name, Nora Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Hillis is the daughter of Cheri and Alvin Hillis of Sikeston. She is a pharmacy technician with MediCenter Pharmacy. Evans is the son of Carey Pavon of Sikeston and Mario Martinez of Queretaro, Mexico. He is a medical assistant with Public Partnerships.
Daughter to Matthew Stephen and Tasha Marie Cardin of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:36 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Name, Aniston Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Cardin is the former Tasha Layton, daughter of Tim and Annita Layton of Cape Girardeau. Cardin is the son of Stephen and Donna Cardin of Cape Girardeau.
