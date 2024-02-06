Births 1/31/18

Meier

Daughter to Ben and Shelly Meier of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:04 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Name, Lilly Sophia. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Meier is the former Shelly Holzum, daughter of Ted and Vicki Holzum of Jackson. She is self-employed at her in-home day care. Meier is the son of Stephen and Teresa Meier of Jackson. He is employed at Standley Batch Systems.

Hubbs

Daughter to James Ray Hubbs and Cherokee Lynn Hartline of Dongola, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:29 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Name, Jayda Rayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounces. First child. Hartline is the daughter of Evan and Cynthia Sweet of Anna, Illinois, and Darrel and Terri Hartline of Cobden, Illinois. Hubbs is the son of Kevin and Amanda Hubbs of Dongola and Susan L. Carlson of Herrin, Illinois. He is a carpenter.